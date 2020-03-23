The following order was passed by the Franklin County commission Monday morning March 23.
IN THE MATTER OF ADOPTING
LIMITS ON PLACES OF PUBLIC
ACCOMMODATION
On March, 17, 2020 the County Commission of the County of Franklin, Missouri adopted Commission Order 2020-123 declaring a State of Emergency in the County of Franklin, Missouri effective 6:00 p.m. on March 17, 2020 and remaining in effect until 12:00 noon on April 17, 2020; and.
To limit the spread of COVID-19, to protect the public health, and to provide essential protections to the people of the County of Franklin, Missouri it is reasonable and necessary to impose limited and temporary restrictions on the use of certain places of public accommodation.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, beginning immediately, all places of public accommodation shall institute appropriate health and safety protections including social distancing techniques (e.g., requiring people to be at least six (6) feet apart; reducing the number of employees, customers, or other people present; reducing face-to-face contact; using phone calls, virtual meetings, and drop-offs/curbside pickups rather than in-person contact).
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, beginning at 12:01 A.M. on March 24, 2020, the following places of public accommodation are closed to ingress, egress, use, and occupancy by members of the public:
a. Golf Courses;
b. Barbers and Barber Establishments, as those terms are defined in Section 328.010 RSMo.;
c. Cosmetologists, Class CH – hairdressers, Class MO – manicurists, Class CA – hairdressers and manicurists, Class E estheticians, cosmetology establishments, hair braiders, hairdressers, manicurists, schools of cosmetology or schools of manicuring, all as defined in Section 329.010 RSMo.;
d. Movie Theaters, defined as a theater where movies are shown for public entertainment;
e. Concert Halls, defined as a public building for the performance of concerts;
f. Gymnasiums; and
g. Exercise studios and fitness studios, defined as a building or property where specific gym equipment and other various types of exercise classes are offered for people of all ages and abilities to exercise or use gym equipment to improve or maintain their health; and
h. Massage Therapists and Massage Businesses as defined in Section 324.240 RSMo.
This order shall be effective immediately upon passage and it shall remain in effect until 12:00 noon on April 17, 2020.