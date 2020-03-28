The loss of a loved one is never easy, but it is even harder when families are not allowed to gather to comfort one another and say proper goodbyes.
An unseen and possible unthought off aspect of limiting gatherings to less than 10 people has been felt by the funeral industry and local mortuaries are not immune.
The Missourian contacted area funeral homes to find out what adjustments they are making due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Oltmann Funeral Homes
With locations in Washington and Union, Oltmann Funeral Home employee Jeff Kessels says staff are doing their best to accommodate families, while at the same time keeping them safe.
“One of the most difficult challenges we face right now in the funeral industry is supporting those who are grieving,” Kessels said. “It is natural to gather family and friends around those who are grieving to surround them with love and support. At this time we cannot offer those who are grieving a hug to comfort them or even a handshake and that is a very unnatural feeling.”
Kessels added the restrictions are already affecting their routines and during a service over the weekend visitors were rotated into the room.
“We did 10 at a time,” he said. “This is new territory for all of us. We had staff at the door and when one person walked out, we allowed another to come in. The regulations make the logistics of funeral services more challenging, but we will continue to serve each grieving family with the same care and compassion they have come to expect from us.”
For those families interested, Oltmann will continue to offer livestreaming and recorded services for those who cannot attend in person.
“We aren’t doing large services,” Kessels said. “There will be more cremations and graveside services only.”
Kessels encourages family members and friends to continue to send cards and emails, leave condolence messages on the Oltmann Funeral Home website for the family, and share memories of their loved ones with one another.
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller and Thiebes
Kyle Wolfe, owner of the Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home in Pacific and Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home in Washington said they have only had one service affected by the 10-person restriction.
“We are using common sense and the families are working with us,” Wolfe said. “At cemeteries, we are now going directly to gravesites and will not be holding services at their chapels.”
Both funeral homes have offered video livestreaming and will continue to offer the service now more than ever.
Wolfe added the funeral homes also are preparing for any deaths resulting from the virus.
According to the CDC, there is no known risk associated with being in the same room at a funeral or visitation service with the body of someone who has died from COVID-19.
Depending on a family’s preference their loved one can be safely embalmed.
Midlawn Funeral Home
Midlawn Funeral Home owner Gary Willingham said he had two services in Union canceled in recent weeks over the restrictions and is waiting for the industry to be shut down statewide.
“Our phones have fluttered out,” Willingham said. “Plus, we can’t even get medical supplies or certain types of body bags.”
He added they are limiting foot traffic to the funeral home in Union, and encourage families to call in to make appointments for funeral arrangements.
“I think people will just wait to have services until all of this is over,” he said. “I know it is a hassle, but it’s something we’ve never even thought about.”
Willingham added his funeral home and others in the county have adequate storage facilities to hold bodies for at least a short amount of time to allow families to have some type of service.
If the restrictions progress or are extended, the funeral homes will recommend burial or cremation and memorial services at a later date.
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
Nancy Russell, owner of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, said her staff is being very diligent in cleaning and has closed off portions of the funeral home that aren’t needed.
The staff also is working closely with families and practicing the 10-person rule.
“We are abiding by the law and giving the families the option to come in and meet with us,” Russell said. “We can’t have traditional services, but we are going to do whatever the family wants.”
Russell added the restrictions are not only hurting families at the funeral homes, but at the cemeteries as well.
“At Jefferson Barracks, they normally bury 30 bodies a day,” Russell said. “Now they are limited to six casket and six cremation interments. There are no committal services or military honors. Families can only watch the burials from afar.”
Martin Funeral Home
On Thursday, Ray Chmiel, the owner of Martin Funeral Homes in Marthasville and Warrenton, said he was planning his first two arrangements under the 10-person mandate.
“There is a lot of uncertainty right now,” Chmiel said. “We are abiding by the mandate and families are being very understanding.”
Chmiel added leadership in Warren County and the coroner have been very helpful in providing guidance to the funeral homes, but he realizes the next several weeks will be in uncharted waters.
“We will soon be able to have video services,” Chmiel said. “They will be available on our website.”
Supplies of gloves and masks at the funeral homes are holding steady and they are receiving shipments from multiple suppliers.
Chmiel added if the need would arise to store multiple bodies, the two Martin locations would be able to accommodate.