Eleven more Franklin County residents’ deaths from COVID-19 were reported Friday as part of a weekly update from the Franklin County Health Department. The news comes as the number of new virus cases and hospitalizations declined for the second week in a row.
The deaths occurred during August or September, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
The state delays the release of COVID-19 death statistics until it confirms COVID-19 as the cause of death, a process that can take weeks or months to complete.
Among the deaths confirmed on Friday were the deaths of a 58-year-old Sullivan woman; a 60-year-old Gerald woman; a 62-year-old Villa Ridge man; a 66-year-old Union woman; a 66-year-old St. Clair woman; a 76-year-old Sullivan woman; a 79-year-old St. Clair man; an 80-year-old Washington woman; an 81-year-old Villa Ridge woman; an 84-year-old Gerald man; and a 91-year-old Union man. The county health department also reported the death of a 74-year-old St. Clair woman, which remains under review by the state health department.
To date, 202 Franklin County residents have died from COVID-19, and an additional 33 deaths are under review. Missouri’s confirmed death toll is 11,515 people.
Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital Washington, said that August and September had the highest mortality rates among Mercy Hospital Washington patients since the delta variant emerged.
Meanwhile, the county health department reported 242 new COVID-19 cases from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, pushing the county’s total number of cases since March 2020 to 12,304 people. For the second week in a row, the number of cases and hospitalizations declined. Last week that number was 269. The week before that, it was 356.
The average age of this week’s COVID-19 patients was 37.7. Fifty-nine of them were younger than 18, 34 were above the age of 65, and 149 were between the ages of 18 and 65.
There were six people hospitalized for COVID-19 as of the update Friday. That’s down from last Friday, when there were nine, as well as the Friday before that, when there were 14.
However, the positivity rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive — was slightly up. It was 12.5 percent this week, compared with 11.8 percent last week.
Mohart said those drops were expected.
“This virus, obviously, is just a force of nature,” she said. “And like all forces of nature, it follows certain predictable patterns.”
She said that throughout the pandemic, caseloads of the virus have gone through surges when the virus or a new variant shows up in a community, and those last until that population gains immunity.
“Once you reach a certain threshold of immunity, it simply has nowhere else to go,” she said.
Although she said it seems like a lot of people are getting immunity through infection, she also said there’s no better protection than the vaccine. And even if you’ve already been infected, Mohart said data shows just how much the vaccine boosts immunity even in the previously infected.
In Franklin County, 48.6 percent of people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 44.6 percent are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the state health department. Last week, DHSS reported that 48.3 percent of people in the county had received one dose of the vaccine, and 44.2 percent of people in the county were fully vaccinated.
More than 1,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Franklin County this week. Since becoming available, 986 Franklin County residents have received the booster vaccination shot.
Statewide, 53.6 percent of Missourians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 47.6 percent are fully vaccinated, according to DHSS. Last week, those numbers were 53.3 percent and 47.2 percent, respectively.
These numbers come from the state health department’s information dashboard, which two weeks ago was updated to correct errors, according to previous Missourian reporting. The errors and subsequent correction resulted in the reported vaccination rates for Franklin County showing a decline. Department officials said it doesn’t anticipate having to make more corrections.
Meanwhile, German drugmaker Merck announced Friday that it had created a pill that reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in COVID-19 patients and that it would soon ask health officials in the U.S. and around the world to authorize its use.
Although more research still must be done on the drug, Mohart said it was a promising innovation but hopes people don’t use it as an excuse for not receiving a vaccine.
“I think that’s really exciting, but it wouldn’t change my core recommendation,” she said. That core recommendation is getting the vaccine.