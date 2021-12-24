Franklin County's COVID-19 caseload this week was the highest it's been in almost a year. This data comes amid news that six more county residents have died from the virus.
From Dec. 18-24, the county reported 371 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. That's an average of 53 cases per day, the highest average seen in the county since January 5 when the county reported 571 confirmed cases in 10 days, or 57.1 cases per day on average.
This week's case numbers show an increase over last week when the county reported 316 confirmed cases in seven days.
To date, there have been 14,878 confirmed COVID-19 cases recorded in Franklin County and an additional 3,806 cases categorized as probable.
The deaths that were reported this week bring the total confirmed death toll in Franklin County to 232 with an additional 39 deaths listed as probable.
Those that died include a 51-year-old man from Sullivan, a 90-year-old man from Washington, a 79-year-old man from Sullivan, a 51-year old man from Sullivan, an 88-year-old man from Sullivan and a 97-year-old man from Sullivan.
These deaths took place between September and December, but it often takes the health department weeks or months to confirm the cause of death.
The positivity rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive — was 14 percent from Dec. 18-24, according to the Franklin County Health Department. That's the same number it was last week.
There are eight people from Franklin County hospitalized and in isolation for COVID-19 and another nine active long-term care cases.
Meanwhile, 49.6 percent of people in Franklin County are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 53.5 percent have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Statewide, 53.4 percent of Missourians are fully vaccinated and 60.3 percent have received at lease one dose of the vaccine, according to DHSS.