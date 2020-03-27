Schools Are Closed

St. Clair School District is closed until at least Monday, April 6, in an effort to protect staff and students against COVID-19. Despite the closure, students are still expected to take part in home-based learning.  Missourian Photo.

Franklin County schools announced Friday the schools would remain closed until through April 24. 

The closure is related to ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"After consulting with state and local officials, all school districts listed below are announcing an extension of the current school closure through April 24, 2020," the districts said in a release. "Families will receive more detailed guidance from their respective school districts over the next few days.

The list covers the following schools and districts. 

  • Franklin County R-II School District
  • Lonedell R-14 School District
  • Meramec Valley R-III School District
  • New Haven School District
  • Spring Bluff R-15 School District
  • St. Clair R-13 School District
  • Strain-Japan R-16 School District
  • Sullivan School District
  • Union R-XI School District
  • School District of Washington
  • Crosspoint Christian School
  • Immanuel Lutheran School