Franklin County schools announced Friday the schools would remain closed until through April 24.
The closure is related to ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"After consulting with state and local officials, all school districts listed below are announcing an extension of the current school closure through April 24, 2020," the districts said in a release. "Families will receive more detailed guidance from their respective school districts over the next few days.
The list covers the following schools and districts.
- Franklin County R-II School District
- Lonedell R-14 School District
- Meramec Valley R-III School District
- New Haven School District
- Spring Bluff R-15 School District
- St. Clair R-13 School District
- Strain-Japan R-16 School District
- Sullivan School District
- Union R-XI School District
- School District of Washington
- Crosspoint Christian School
- Immanuel Lutheran School