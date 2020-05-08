Franklin County health officials spent the better part of Thursday correcting COVID-19 reporting errors made by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said Friday morning the accurate count of cases in Franklin County stands at 127, not the 137 the state was reporting on the DHSS website.
In fact, there has been no change in new cases, recoveries or deaths since Wednesday, but the inaccurate DHSS reporting created a buzz on social media.
Brinker explained the DHSS inaccuracies were the result of existing cases being entered with different spellings of the same names, causing redundancy, and some of the cases reported are not Franklin County residents.
County health officials had to contact the state regarding each of the 10 incorrect cases and fix the discrepancies Thursday.
The Franklin County Health Department has reported five new COVID-19 cases since Monday, May 4.
Overall, since March 23, there have been 127 COVID-19 cases in Franklin County with 64 recoveries and 13 deaths.
There are currently 50 active cases, 38 in skilled nursing facilities and 12 in other locations in the county who, according to health officials, have all been quarantined and contact traced.
Since Monday, May 4, five new COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in Franklin County and six people have recovered.
There was one new case reported Monday, a 42-year-old Pacific woman; three new cases Tuesday, including, a 28-year-old woman in Washington, 55-year-old woman in Gray Summit, and a 65-year-old man in St. Clair; and one new case Wednesday, a 75-year-old male in St. Clair.
Recoveries
Six new recoveries have also been reported since Monday, including three at the hard-hit Victorian Place skilled nursing facility in St. Clair.
Those recoveries include two females, ages 55 and 73, and a 56-year-old male resident.
The bulk of the positive COVID-19 cases at the facility originally were reported the last week of April.
In addition to the nine residents of the facility who originally tested positive, a Sullivan resident was moved to the special care unit, bringing the census to 10.
Additional recoveries reported Tuesday were a 25-year-old woman and 29-year-old man, both residents of Pacific.
The sixth recovery this week was a 34-year-old woman in New Haven reported on Wednesday.
Franklin County has suffered 13 total fatalities to date due in part to COVID-19. Eleven of the deaths have been residents of Grandview Healthcare in Washington and the other two were residents of Villa Ridge.
The last death reported in Franklin County was Wednesday, April 29.
Case Count
As of Friday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shows Franklin County as ninth in the state for highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per county.
As of press time, these were the latest numbers of cases geographically since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Franklin County March 23:
Washington — 60 cases, 31 active, 11 deaths, 18 recovered;
St. Clair — 16 cases, eight active, eight recovered;
Union — 15 cases, five active, 10 recovered;
Pacific/Gray Summit — 13 cases, three active, 10 recovered;
Villa Ridge — six cases, two deaths, four recovered;
Sullivan — six cases, two active, four recovered;
Lonedell — four cases, one active, three recovered;
New Haven — four cases, four recovered;
St. Albans — one case, recovered;
Labadie — one case, recovered; and
Leslie — one case, recovered.