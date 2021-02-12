This week the Franklin County Health Department has reported 86 new COVID-19 cases, 20 of which were reported Friday, Feb. 12, with a testing positivity rate over the last seven days at 9.9 percent.
The health department reported 222 new cases in the first 12 days of February, compared to 822 new reported cases in the first 12 days in January. The testing positivity rate over the past seven days reported Jan. 12 was 23.9 percent.
Among those reported positive for COVID-19 Friday were a 9-year-old boy, a 12-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy; one man in his 20s; a man and three women in their 30s; two men and two women in their 40s; two men and two women in their 50s; two men and a woman in their 60s; and a man in his 80s.
As of Friday, 8,767 county residents have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 46,659 residents have tested negative since March 2020.
The number of probable cases in the county now stands at 1,757, and probable deaths remain at 14. There have been 130 confirmed COVID-19 deaths of Franklin County residents since the pandemic began.
The 14-day new case average is 20.43, and the 10-day rolling total of new COVID-19 cases stands at 201.
There are 10 cases in long-term care facilities in Franklin County, which includes both residents and staff.
The health department reported there are 11 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 between Mercy Hospital Washington and Missouri Baptist Sullivan.
The Missourian’sattempts to reach Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker were unsuccessful as of press time.