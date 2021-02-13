The Saturday COVID-19 report from Franklin County included 17 COVID-19 deaths. The deaths occurred between Nov. 13 and Jan. 31. This brings the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Franklin County to 147 people since the pandemic began.
The victims include two men in their 50s, three men and one woman in their 60s, two men and one woman in their 70s, four men and one woman in their 80s and one man and two women in their 90s.
The report also included six additional deaths listed as probable COVID-19 deaths. This brings the total of probable deaths in the county due to the virus to 20 people.
The victims include one man and two women in their 60s, one woman in her 70s, one woman in her 80s and one woman in her 90s.
The Saturday report also listed 18 people who'd tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total since March to 8,784 people.