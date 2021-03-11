The Franklin County Health Department reported Thursday that an additional 14 county residents have died from COVID-19. Their deaths bring the total number of county residents who have died from the virus since March 2020 to 167 people. The report says the deaths occurred between Dec. 30, 2020, and March 1, 2021.
The report also included four more probable COVID-19 deaths. Per previous Missourian reporting, a probable death describes when a deceased person showed symptoms of COVID-19 but was not tested before death. These four deaths bring the number of probable deaths to 27 county residents since March 2020.
The deceased people ranged in age from 65 to 96 and included five people from Washington, four from Union, three from Pacific, two from St. Clair, two from Sullivan, one from New Haven and one from Robertsville.
The news follows a Feb. 22 announcement from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services that its records bureau had analyzed several death certificates and linked 175 COVID-19-associated deaths with cases in the state's surveillance system. The deaths had not been reported to the state by another entity. DHSS does not report probable or pending deaths.