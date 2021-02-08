The Franklin County Health Department reported 10 more confirmed COVID-19 deaths and two probable COVID-19 deaths Friday, Feb. 5.
The confirmed deaths include an 82-year-old woman and 85-year-old man, both of Sullivan; a 61-year-old man, an 84-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, all of Union; a 73-year-old man and an 85-year-old man, both of Washington; an 82-year-old man from St. Clair; and a 78-year-old woman and an 87-year-old woman, both of Pacific.
The two additional probable deaths include a 61-year-old woman from Gerald and a 67-year-old man from St. Clair.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the county since the pandemic began now stands at 130 and probable deaths at 14.
The health department reported 34 new virus cases Friday, bringing the total number of reported cases since the pandemic began to 8,638.
The health department also reported there were 18 cases in long-term care facilities in the county, which account for both residents and staff, and 13 county residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications between Mercy Hospital Washington and Missouri Baptist in Sullivan.
Mercy Hospital Washington President Eric Eoloff reported the hospital had seven patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of press time.
Those patients ranged in age from 27 to 85 and none of them were on a ventilator, Eoloff said.
“One patient died of COVID-related causes here on Feb. 3,” Eoloff said.
The testing positivity rate over the last seven days stood at 10.9 percent on Friday, with the 10-day rolling total at 288, and the 14-day new case average at 28.86.
Vaccinations
The state is averaging just over 22,000 vaccinations per day, and now 8 percent of Missourians have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Of those receiving the vaccine, 55.8 percent are people older than 65.
Approximately 7,199 Franklin County residents, or 6.9 percent of the population, have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,220 have received both doses.
Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker — who serves as the public information officer for the county regarding the pandemic — said vaccinations in the county “are going well” as the county awaits word from the state on when it can expect to receive more vaccines.
“We have not planned any additional vaccine clinics because we have not received additional vaccines,” Brinker said. “We can’t plan without securing or knowing what the supply is.”
Brinker said those who received the vaccine through the county Jan. 30 will be receiving their booster shots Feb. 27.
The county is still working on a hotline for those who wish to inquire about vaccinations, according to Brinker. Details on the hotline and when it will go live were not available as of press time.
Meanwhile, Mercy Health system has opened an automated phone number, 1-833-364-6777, for people to call and request the COVID-19 vaccine. The phone number is designed for people who do not have internet access. Those with internet access are encouraged to sign up using mercy.net/MOVaccine.
Eoloff reported as of Thursday, the hospital had vaccinated more than 900 people at its south building on Patients First Drive.
“We expect to receive more vaccine by next Tuesday but do not yet have that confirmed,” Eoloff said. “When we receive more vaccine, we will create more appointments for residents who have registered to be vaccinated with us.”
St. Clair Medicine Shoppe owner and pharmacist Marty Hinterlong said he has administered 210 Moderna vaccines. He predicts his remaining 90 doses will be gone by Tuesday.
“I am now giving out 50 a day,” Hinterlong wrote in a text to The Missourian. “If I get a lot from the state I will try for a mass vaccination.”
Hinterlong told The Missourian he ordered 300 more doses of the vaccine, but has not been given a date on when or if they will arrive.