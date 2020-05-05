Franklin County will receive $12,197,404 in federal funds from the COVID-19 CARES Act passed by Congress and approved by the Missouri State Legislature earlier this month.
Funds will be made available as soon as possible, with the first payments processed Monday, May, 4, making funds available in county bank accounts by Wednesday, May 6.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker explained the money must be used for actions taken to respond to the public health emergency through the end of 2020.
“We are looking forward to it being too much money and sending some of it back,” Brinker said. “Right now, we’ve incurred just under $100,000 in COVID-19 costs. The biggest expense has been testing, supplies, personal protective equipment and additional hours for county staff.”
Brinker added the first priority for the money once it is in the county’s account next week will be to locate and purchase testing kits.
“We have identified two companies with testing supplies,” Brinker said. “We will be looking at them more in depth to see what they have available and when we can get them.”
Meetings were held Thursday and Friday between county officials and health care providers to determine what resources are most needed to move forward with the COVID-19 containment and prevention.
Brinker added he has spoken with neighboring county leaders and across the state this week to get a better consensus on how to spend the federal money in the most effective way.
During those talks, Brinker said many of the Missouri counties receiving funds are also planning to return portions.
“People want answers and we do too,” Brinker said. “No matter what, we have to be good stewards of the money and if it’s not (COVID-19) related, it’s not getting spent. We’d like Franklin to be a leader in that respect.”
Allotments
There are more than 7,425 COVID-19 cases in Missouri and 318 associated deaths for a statewide population of 6,137,428.
The state of Missouri is receiving a total of $2,379,853,017 in CARES Act funds and 25 percent, or $520,925,478 will be distributed to 114 counties and St. Louis city based on the population despite the number of COVID-19 cases.
St. Louis County, which has more than 3,000 cases and a population of 994,205, will receive the largest allotment from the state totaling $172,481,106.
Jackson County in which lies Kansas City is receiving $122,669,998 based on its population of 703,011. There are more than 830 cases reported in Jackson County, including 520 in Kansas City.
St. Charles County, with a population of 402,022, will get $47,165,202. St. Charles County ranks third in the state for COVID-19 cases with 560.
St. Louis city has a population of 300,576 and 1,067 COVID-19 cases. The city will receive $35,263,562 in federal funds.
Jefferson County, with a population of 225,081, has 273 cases and will receive $26,406,492.
Neighbors
Warren County, with a population of 35,649, 24 COVID-19 cases and zero deaths related to the virus, will receive $4,182,339 in federal funding.
Crawford County has seven positive cases within its 23,920 population and will receive $2,806,293.
Gasconade County, with a population of 14,706 and just two COVID-19 cases, will receive $1,725,307.
Notable
Seven other Missouri counties will receive payouts of $10 million or more from the federal government, the highest being Greene County at $34,384,836 with 83 COVID-19 cases.
Clay County will receive $29,323,887; Boone County gets $21,171,910; Jasper County, $14,234,196; Cass County, $12,410,105; Platte County, $12,250,315; Christian County, $10,393,962; and Buchanan County, $10,249,541.
Cape Girardeau County is just below the $10 million mark at $9,253,142.