Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker has confirmed the county will abide by Gov. Mike Parson’s guidance to extend restrictions on businesses and gatherings through Sunday, May 3.
Earlier this week, Brinker had announced plans to begin opening of certain businesses and loosening restrictions on public gatherings as early as April 24, but it was dependent on the guidance from the state.
“The (county) declaration of emergency is extended to May 15 to match that of the state,” Brinker said. “This will keep the county eligible for funding necessary for our efforts.”
Businesses
“If the state does not adjust the date, we are preparing for the adjusted opening of bars and restaurants after May 3,” Brinker said. “Some criteria are being considered, including internal capacity limitations and spacing requirements.”
The orders in place for barbers, hair salons, movie theaters, gyms, massage and fitness centers, tanning, martial arts, bowling, skating, body piercing and tattoo shops all will be able to go back to business with potential capacity and distancing restrictions put in place May 4.
Golf courses will be able to go back to normal function as of May 4 provided capacity in clubhouses are maintained at safe levels and distancing limitations are followed.
Outdoor workout requirements also will tentatively end May 3.
Gatherings
Also beginning May 4, the restriction on public gatherings will expand from the current 10 up to 50, providing that safe spacing is maintained.
Nursing Facilities
No changes are expected in the restriction currently in place for assisted living facilities, intermediate care facilities, long-term care facilities, residential care facilities and skilled nursing facilities.
“Screenings, visitations and preventive measures still need to be in place until deemed appropriate by health officials and institutional officials,” Brinker said.
Those guidelines include not permitting visitors or vendors to enter the building unless they have a wellness check including temperature check.
No one is to enter with a temperature of 99.5 or above; must sign in and out; and must wear a mask covering mouth and nose with protective gloves.
Tentative
“The state of emergency for Missouri does remain in effect until May 15,” Brinker said. “The stay-at-home order for Missouri expires May 3. The expiration of this order, in tandem with controlled positive cases is the latchkey for allowing for the aforesaid mentioned dates.”
Brinker added the county will be updating everyone through media outlets via status, restrictions and deadlines of the commission orders.
Residents also can visit the county website, franklinmo.org, as all of the orders and expiration dates are shown there.