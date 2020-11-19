*This story has been updated to include comments from Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy, Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker, and information from Mercy Hospital Washington.*
The Franklin County Commission has issued a mask mandate, which will take effect on Friday, Nov. 20. The mandate is set to expire at noon on Dec. 20.
Franklin County Presiding County Commissioner Tim Brinker wrote in an email that the mask order comes on the heels of "dire public health warnings" from Missouri Governor Mike Parson.
Brinker said he and the other members of the commission had been in communication with Mercy Hospital Washington physicians Dr. Bret Riegel, Dr. David Chalk, and Dr. Alex Garza, who is the director of the St. Louis Regional Pandemic Task Force. The county has also consulted with Laura Kaiser, President and CEO of SSM Health.
In an interview with The Missourian, Brinker said, "We have real hard information that most people probably are not privy to ... by all means, the numerics speak for themselves."
In its daily report, the county health department announced 101 new positive COVID-19 cases. There were no new deaths reported on Thursday, but officials with the state health department say they are continuing to hear that deaths are going through a review process before being added to the county total.
"We now have 30 days to prove that Franklin County can do what it needs to do," Brinker said. "With the most recent analyses (show) masks do impede the spread of COVID-19. Let's give it a shot. Let's prove it."
Researchers and public health officials say the virus is spread through respiratory droplets that people expel when they breath, speak, cough, or sneeze. People can be infected with the COVID-19 virus and be asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic but still be contagious to others.
The abrupt announcement from the Franklin County Commission took many governmental leaders by surprise, including Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy who said she was unaware that the county was considering such a mandate.
In the announcement of the mandate, the county commission defined a "face mask" as a covering of cloth, fabric, or other soft or permeable material —without holes — that covers the nose and surrounding areas of the lower face. A covering that hides or obscures an individual's eyes or forehead is not a face mask.
Lucy said she was thrilled to hear of the mandate.
“I’m so happy (they) did it,” Lucy said of the mandate. The Washington City Council, which previously voted against a mask mandate in August, was preparing to hold a special meeting Monday, Nov. 23 to revisit the issue.
“This probably will be a game changer for us,” Lucy said. “Obviously we will then go by that, as opposed to our own local (mandate)."
The Franklin County Commission is authorized to make such a mandate per its state constitutional duties, according to state statute cited in the resolution approved by the county commission.
In the resolution, the commission writes that "the spread of COVID-19 will continue to grow at an exponential rate for the foreseeable future unless additional measures are implemented to reduce the spread of the disease."
"The exponential spread of the disease has the potential to overwhelm the community's medical resources," the commission's resolution.
Mercy Hospital Washington was at 123 percent capacity in the intensive care unit in the last week, according to hospital president Eric Eoloff. Due to the large number of ICU patients, the hospital had to place two patients in its ambulatory care center.
According to the resolution, the mask mandate applies to anyone older than 10 years of age and that anyone within the county, including non-residents, must wear a face mask any time they are, or will be, "in contact with other people in public indoor spaces who are not household members."
Violators of the mandate can be sentenced in county court to pay a monetary fine. Individuals could face fines of $15, while businesses or government entities could face fines of $100 per violation.
Employees in the county are also required to wear a face mask, and employers "shall make" face masks available to the employees who do not have one, according to the commission.
Masks will not need to be worn when outdoors and at least six feet from others.
Franklin County residents will not need to wear a mask when they are playing sports, exercising outdoors, or indoors when they are able to maintain a distance of at least six feet from others.
Residents will not need to wear a mask when at their home, unless they are in a common area that is shared by multiple families.
Masks will also not need to be worn when in a vehicle.
Restaurant and bar patrons will not need to wear a mask when in the dining area unless they are eating or drinking and unable to socially distance themselves from others.
Residents who have a documented medical condition, mental health condition or disability that prevents them from wearing a face mask are excluded from the mask mandate. The exclusion also applies to any resident who may be deaf or hard of hearing.