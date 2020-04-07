In a worst case COVID-19 scenario, hospitals in the St. Louis region may hit capacity within the next two weeks.
That is according to a briefing given Saturday at St. Louis University to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, which includes, Mercy Hospital, SSM Health and BJC Healthcare.
Officials said crisis capacity of 4,402 beds is projected by April 10 and intensive care and ventilator capacity would be sooner than that.
Experts also are warning, if proper interventions are not taken, the virus will spread and an even higher peak may come in July.
Dr. Alex Garza, chief medical officer at SSM Health, is serving as the incident commander of the task force.
The task force includes the St. Louis metropolitan area’s largest health care systems, working together to coordinate capacity, staffing, supplies and other issues to prepare for a coming surge of patients. They are also coordinating with public health departments, elected leaders and state and federal agencies to provide the best possible care to patients in the weeks ahead.
“The next 10 days to two weeks are critical — a surge is coming,” Garza said. “Our hospitals are already working to save lives and doing heroic work. But what we do as individuals — whether we stay at home, practice social distancing, wash our hands — will directly reduce the number of patients into our health care systems and impact whether our health care providers are able to manage the curve.
“What we do as individuals will affect how many people get sick — and how many people are able to recover,” he said.
Lines of Effort
The benefits of the collaborative regional approach and task force will save more lives, better manage public perception, reduce overlap and move more quickly, potentially gain better access to federal money, and more quickly reach the return to normal, officials said.
Lines of effort include the health care systems, public health community efforts and EMS.
• he roles of elected officials will be to provide insight to the task force, coordinate policy, provide executive decisions, inform and calm the public.
• he role of health care systems will be to coordinate with elected officials, lead/coordinate regional response, serve as point for federal response, and be the expert voice of the pandemic response.
• he role of public health will be to engage, inform and calm the public in coordination with elected officials. It will also ensure isolation and quarantine of persons not directly requiring hospitalization.
• ommunity efforts will include engaging with local businesses and nongovernmental organizations to support overall effort. Coordinate network of volunteers to work closely with public health. Provide support such as child care, food drives, housing, transportation and donations.
The community role in the short term will be the stabilization and support of small business through micro-lending, and promoting safe carryout to stimulate demand.
In the long term it will include economic recovery and growth, including public and private partnerships.
End State
The goal of the task force is to re-establish the vitality and vibrancy of the greater St. Louis region, further improved by an increased spirit of local pride and community in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The end state focus is the overall health and well-being — with a substantial decrease in new transmissions, elimination of shelter-in-place orders and reactivation of local economy.