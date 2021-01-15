Editor's note: Following the publication of this story in Friday's issue, The Missourian spoke with Presiding Franklin Commissioner Tim Brinker about the new reporting metrics and vaccination efforts for long-term care facilities. The story below has been updated to include that additional information.
Counties in the St. Louis area have recently started including probable cases and deaths in their COVID-19 reporting.
The Franklin County Health Department implemented this change in its daily COVID-19 report Friday, Jan. 15, reporting 1,443 probable cases and 12 probable deaths.
“Probable cases and deaths have not been confirmed by molecular tests, such as RT-PCR,” the report reads. “Probable cases and deaths are added when antigen testing detects proteins specific to the virus and are tracked and investigated by the Franklin County Health Department.”
Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker — who serves as the public information officer for the county regarding the pandemic — said the county health department wanted to start including this information to make sure people are aware of the full numerics.
"It's an absolute total effort to give people as much information as we can," he said. "This allows folks to understand what we're dealing with in terms of reporting, detection and evaluation, so it really gives a much more inclusive picture of the whole scheme of things in our mind's eye, and we think people deserve to know.
The data for probable cases and deaths will come from the same sourced of other data included in the report, which includes local agencies and the state health department.
In addition to the probable cases, the health department included six confirmed deaths in its Friday report. They are a 76-year-old woman from Washington; a 90-year-old man and 73-year-old woman, both of St. Clair; a 77-year-old man from Gerald; an 84-year-old woman from Union; and a 56-year-old man from Labadie. To date, the state and county have confirmed and reported 119 deaths from the virus in Franklin County.
Also reported Friday were 55 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed reported cases since March 2020 to 7,928. The 10-day rolling total of new COVID-19 cases stood at 699, with the testing positivity rate over the last seven days at 23.1 percent and the 14-day new case average at 66.36.
Brinker said that while the department is encouraged the numbers of new cases have been lower in previous days, he and his colleagues will not be satisfied until "we get this thing squashed."
"We're fond of the lower numbers, however, we are not, by any means, letting our foot off the gas," he said.
The health department reported 31 active virus cases in long-term care facilities in the county. The report from one day prior showed six long-term care cases, which accounts for both residents and staff.
It also reported 21 residents were hospitalized Friday between Mercy Hospital Washington and Missouri Baptist in Sullivan.
Brinker said he has spoken with every nursing home in the county and all have either administered their first COVID-19 vaccine or are scheduled to in the next two weeks.
Probable Reporting
Doug Bolnick, public information officer for the St. Charles County Health Department, said his county also began reporting probable cases and deaths this week.
“We try to give as much information as possible to individuals in our community and this was an opportunity to do that. So, we took advantage of it,” Bolnick said.
Bolnick explained the probable cases and deaths in St. Charles County are defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) definition, with a probable case defined as “someone who has symptoms and likely a close contact to someone that we know has COVID but no test,” he summarized.
Probable deaths, according to the CDC’s website, are defined in a similar way.
Per the CDC, for a death to be defined as a probable COVID-19 death, it must meet clinical criteria and epidemiologic evidence with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19. It also must meet presumptive laboratory evidence and either clinical criteria or epidemiologic evidence. It also must meet vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
Jefferson County Health Department Director Kelley Vollmar said counties across the state have been discussing adding probable numbers to their reports.
“The state website has not been reporting probable cases and probable deaths, and so that was something that was a disconnect between the individual counties and regions,” Vollmar said.
Whether the Jefferson County Health Department will implement this change was unknown as of press time. Vollmar said she thought it would “give a much more accurate picture of the current situation.”
Stephanie Zoller, who serves as the media contact for the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, said the inclusion of probable cases and deaths is not something that the team mandated its member health departments do and is not part of the task force’s reporting.