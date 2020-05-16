Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 78F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.