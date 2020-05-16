The Franklin County Humane Society in Union has seen a lot of happy tails wagging despite the coronavirus outbreak.
Director of Development Laura Amlong had a very positive report for the Humane Society during the six weeks it has been closed.
Amlong said there was a concern that the coronavirus pandemic would affect not only adoptions and fostering, but also funding during its shutdown, which began Monday, March 23.
The facility opted to no longer allow walk-ins and required people interested in adopting to make an appointment.
Amlong reported that during its closure the facility numbers are about what they were last year.
“Springtime tends to be our busiest time of year because that is when we see an influx in litters for cats and dogs,” she said. “Surprisingly, despite our facility being closed to walk-ins, our adoption and foster numbers have remained the same.”
The facility did discount the adoption fee for adult dogs and cats.
From March 23 through May 12, the Humane Society had a total of 123 adoptions — 69 cats and 54 dogs.
“People are still continuing to adopt, which is great,” Amlong said. “They have truly answered the call to help these animals.”
During that six-week time frame, 62 animals also were placed in foster homes, which Amlong said is an important step when helping the animals that have been surrendered or found.
“Animals that are particularly young find the shelter to be exceptionally frightening do much better in foster homes,” she said. “That support has allowed us to have more space for animals that are surrendered.”
The shelter no longer utilizing volunteers at this time, she noted, so fostering has been crucial in ensuring all animals are provided care and attention.
Due to the community’s support through adoption and fostering of animals, there are only 28 animals in the shelter.
In addition, the Humane Society was able to return 24 animals to their owners.
Donations
The Humane Society also has received a large amount of support from the community through monetary donations.
Amlong reported that in March the shelter raised $5,000 for its “Spring Season.” The money raised helped support the influx of puppies and kittens the shelter receives during the spring.
The society also took part in the Give St. Louis fundraiser last week, which is a part of the St. Louis Community Foundation. From that fundraiser, it received a total of $17,157.
Amlong said the Bank of Washington donated $1,000 and an anonymous donor contributed $6,500 to the cause.
“This has been a hard time for everyone, and I was surprised by how much gratitude was shown,” she said. “The Franklin County Humane Society is so grateful to the community for supporting our mission.”
The shelter is still closed to the public and doing visits by appointment only.
For more information, visit fchsmo.org/.