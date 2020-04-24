The 2020 Franklin County Fair has been canceled.
The Fair Board announced late Thursday night that the event, scheduled for June 11-14, would not take place this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is very disappointing for many of us, but due to the COVID-19 situation, ever-changing circumstances and recommendations, it is the safest decision for our community,” Fair Co-Chair Eric Schmuke said in a statement.
Schmuke said the Fair Board intends to have a 2021 Fair. Additionally the Fair Board “hopes to have other events later in the year to celebrate as a community” under better conditions.

The 2020 version of the Fair was set to be the third straight to take place in June. Previously the Fair was held in July.
In 2018, organizers moved the Fair up a month and modified the event. Less focus was placed on live entertainment and instead on motorsports events like a demolition derby and multiple tractor pulls.
Organizers reported the changes went over well and they were pleased with both the 2018 and 2019 versions of the Fair.
Planning had been underway for the 2020 version. Late last year the city approved two projects for the fairgrounds.
The first project was for the baseball field along Memorial Parkway. The Fair has used the area for tractor pull events in recent years.
The pulls have a forced stopping point because of the dugouts and backstop. The Fair Board requested the dugouts and backstop be removed to allow for a longer pull area.
The city granted the request and made plans to remove the dugout covers and use them at another field. The extra backstop fence could be used for more fencing during the Fair.
The field hasn’t been used for baseball games since Veterans Memorial Park opened in 2017. It has been used for practice as needed.
The second project involves building an announcers’ booth along Memorial Drive. The 20-foot by 10-foot booth would be used during the Fair.
The board posted pictures to its Facebook page in March showing installation of the booth.