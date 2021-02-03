More than 6 percent of Franklin County residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19, with hundreds more receiving doses of either Pfizer’s or Moderna’s vaccines each day. Presiding Franklin County Commissioner Tim Brinker is encouraging residents to register for vaccines at all available sites. Once a vaccine becomes available and once the resident is eligible, the site will call them to make an appointment for the shot.
“If you have not already signed up with the selected hospitals or mass vaccination events, now would be the time to do so,” Brinker wrote in an email.
Per state law, the only residents able to actually receive a vaccine are those in group 1A, which includes healthcare workers and nursing home residents and staff; group 1B Tier 1, which includes public health professionals, first responders, emergency management workers and emergency services; and group 1B Tier 2, which includes anyone aged 65 and older or anyone with health conditions that make them high risk. A complete list is available at covidvaccine.mo.gov.
While the only people currently eligible to receive the vaccine are those in those categories, registration is open to everyone. People who aren’t eligible yet will not be called to schedule an appointment until they become eligible. The next group of Missourians to become eligible will be group 1B Tier 3, which includes all remaining essential workers. The date that tier will become eligible has not yet been announced.
Through the end of the month, select hospitals in the region will receive over half the weekly allocations of vaccines from the federal government. Each has its own online registration form. The amount of vaccines available through health departments, pharmacies and federally qualified health centers will be limited as the supply to hospitals increases. Brinker recommended signing up for multiple vaccine sites’ lists.
The state also is using about 23 percent of its supply for mass vaccination events throughout the state. The schedule of statewide mass events is online at covidvaccine.mo.gov/events.
Brinker has previously stressed the importance of people helping their elderly friends and relatives sign up if those people do not have internet access.
Facilities in the region receiving the largest doses:
BJC: bjc.org/Coronavirus/Covid-19-Vaccines.
St. Louis County Health Department: stlcorona.com/covid19-vaccines.
SSM Health: webforms.ssmhealth.com/covidvaccine.
St. Lukes: lukesvaccine.com.
Other area facilities:
Mercy: mercy.net/movaccine (includes Mercy Hospital Washington).
Franklin County HD: fcmohealth.org (registration is open but not anticipating vaccine approvals at this time).
Schroeder Drugs: Call to register 636-239-4707.
Hermann Hospital: bit.ly/39LQmfm.
Lincoln County Health Department: lchdmo.org/covid19-vaccine.
Phelps Health: phelpshealth.org/covid-19-vaccine-information.
Gasconade County Health Department: Not accepting registrations at this time.
Compass Health: Not accepting registrations at this time.