Franklin County had one of the highest COVID-19 death rates in the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, according to recently published data, although several surrounding counties that are not counted as part of the metro area had higher rates.
The city of St. Louis and St. Louis County last month ended their COVID-19 state of emergency declarations, just days before President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan congressional resolution ending the national emergency declared in response to the pandemic. In late March, the New York Times also discontinued its nationwide coronavirus data collection project, but not before updating its numbers one last time.
As of late March, according to data compiled by the Times, Franklin County had seen 401 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people, giving it the highest rate of deaths of any Missouri county in the 15-county St. Louis metro area. There were a total of 417 COVID-19 deaths in Franklin County, according to the Times.
Jersey County, Illinois, had a higher rate at 455 deaths per 100,000, however, and two of the other top five metro area counties, Macoupin County with 396 per 100,000, and Monroe County with 393 per 100,000, are also in Illinois. The fifth highest was St. Louis County, with 379 deaths per 100,000 people.
While Franklin County may have one of the highest COVID-19 death rates in the St. Louis metro, nearby counties that aren’t included in the metro area had even higher rates. Washington County had 627 deaths per 100,000, for example, while Gasconade County had 789 per 100,000. Crawford County had 489 deaths per 100,000 and Montgomery County had 545 deaths per 100,000.
Other counties adjacent to Franklin County that are included in the St. Louis metro area had lower rates. Jefferson County had 335 deaths per 100,000, Warren County had 325 and St. Charles County had the lowest rate in the metro area at 265 deaths per 100,000 people.