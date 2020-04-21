The overall COVID-19 recovery rate in Franklin County is now 32 percent while the death rate has climbed to 9.5 percent.
Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker announced Tuesday there have been three additional deaths at Grandview Healthcare in Washington, bringing the county total to 10.
Grandview Healthcare has been the home of nine of the 10 county residents who have died of COVID-19-related deaths.
The deaths were reported Tuesday morning, but their genders and ages were withheld pending notification of their families
On Sunday, April 19, the death of a 67-year-old female resident was announced. She was originally diagnosed on or about April 7.
The previous Franklin County deaths include five females, ages 89, 93, 92, 79 and 98, and two males, ages 85 and 86.
The 86-year-old Villa Ridge resident is the only county COVID-19-related death who resided outside Grandview Healthcare.
The first death at the facility April 3 was an 85-year-old man, who was the first resident diagnosed March 30.
New Cases
More than half of the COVID-19 cases in Franklin County are residents of nursing homes in Washington and St. Clair.
In addition to the deaths, 13 new cases were reported since Friday, raising the county total to 105.
The new cases include five women in St. Clair, ages 84, 97, 88, 73 and 57; two Union women, both age 66; a man and woman in Washington, both 88; a 74-year-old woman in Villa Ridge; a 25-year-old woman in Pacific/Gray Summit; a 56-year-old man in Lonedell; and a 90-year-old man in Sullivan.
Recoveries
A dozen more county residents have recovered from the virus since Friday, increasing that total to 34.
The recoveries this week include three women from Pacific/Gray Summit, ages 54, 64 and 60, and a 31-year-old Pacific man diagnosed on or about April 8.
Additional new recoveries include a 62-year-old Union man who was diagnosed March 28, a 29-year-old woman and 38-year-old man in Washington, and a 61-year-old man in Villa Ridge.
Overall, 28 percent of county residents who were infected with the virus have recovered, ranging in ages from 21 to 80.
Case Count
Since the virus began to spread, the county has been in or near the top 10 counties in Missouri for highest number of confirmed cases.
As of press time, these were the latest numbers of cases geographically in Franklin County:
- Washington — 51 cases, nine deaths, five recovered;
- St. Clair — 13 cases, three recovered;
- Union — 11 cases, seven recovered;
- Pacific/Gray Summit — nine cases, seven recovered;
- Villa Ridge — six cases, one death, four recovered;
- Sullivan — five cases, two recovered:
- Lonedell — four cases, two recovered;
- St. Albans — one case, recovered:
- New Haven — three cases, one recovered;
- Labadie — one case, recovered; and
- Leslie — one case, recovered.