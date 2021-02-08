Franklin County has spent a little more than half of the $12 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) money it received last year.
The county has $6,444,302 in CARES Act money remaining to allocate through June 30, county Auditor Angela Gibson said. It has awarded $5,753,388.
The figures were updated as of Jan. 29.
The Franklin County Commission awarded several grants through the federal CARES at recent meetings.
St. Gertrude School
Commissioners approved three CARES Act funding requests at their Tuesday, Feb. 2 meeting, including $31,465 for St. Gertrude School of Krakow. According to invoices submitted to the county, the money went to purchase 80 Chromebook computers and related supplies and services from Feather Shark of Chesterfield.
United Way
Franklin County Area United Way received $890, which it used to pay for office cleaning and disinfecting with ServPro of Franklin County.
Immanuel Lutheran School
Immanuel Lutheran School of Washington received $31,750. Principal Nick Hopfensperger told The Missourian the money will be used for cleaning and disinfecting supplies and personnel.
“That’s our first step,” he said. “I’m sure we’ll add more items as we get clarity on what is and isn’t allowed.”
Immanuel Lutheran differs from schools in the Archdiocese of St. Louis because it was given $250 for each of its 127 Franklin County students and required to spend it on CARES-eligible items, Gibson said. The process is the same as it is for public schools.
The federal government allows counties to award up to $500 per student in a school, but Franklin County awarded half that.
“We certainly wanted to be equal for the private schools, so that is why they are also set aside that amount of money,” Gibson said.
The Catholic schools also are allotted $250 per student, but because the Archdiocese doesn’t allow them to receive federal funds, the county directly pays the invoices from the schools.
“The Catholic schools, they give us 10 items from different vendors for CARES Act expenditures,” Gibson said. “We pay those vendors directly on behalf of the schools.”
Washington Ambulance
The Washington Area Ambulance District was one of five entities to have CARES funding approved at the commission’s Tuesday meeting. The commission approved a $37,509 request.
Of that, $20,009 went toward the purchase of four ventilators from Bound Tree Medical LLC of Dublin, Ohio. Another $14,000 went to Osage Ambulances of Jefferson City for five Lumalier ADU-136 surface disinfectant light systems for the vehicles.
Our Lady of Lourdes School
The commission approved $78,500 in CARES money to Washington’s Our Lady of Lourdes School for the purchase of 210 Apple iPad tablet computers and related costs.
St. John the Baptist School
Villa Ridge’s St. John the Baptist School received $21,713 for items ranging from laptop computers to disinfectant backpack sprayers.
St. Ignatius School
St. Ignatius School of Marthasville received $496, which was used to purchase soap and hand sanitizer from All Pro Supply Inc. of Washington. Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said the school is eligible for funding from Franklin County because it has a handful of students from there.
St. Anthony School
St. Anthony School of Sullivan received $6,709 in CARES funding. The school spent $3,130 with 7 Cedars Supply of Sullivan, largely on cleaning supplies, including $1,750 on a backpack sprayer. It also purchased several laptop computers and related supplies from Net Engineers Inc. of Sullivan.
Immaculate Conception
The recipients at the Tuesday, Jan. 19, meeting included Immaculate Conception School in Union, which received $44,703. Of that, $24,549 was spent with PlumbMaster, of Atlanta, Georgia. According to receipts provided, that includes $8,438 for automatic toilet flushers and $7,744 for touchless faucets.
Immaculate Conception also spent $4,589 with New System, of Earth City, for cleaning and sanitizing machines.
St. Clair Fire Protection District
The St. Clair Fire Protection District received $11,303 in CARES money. Most of that, $8,491, is going to purchase four heart defibrillators from Stryker Medical of Portage, Michigan.
City of Pacific
Commissioners also approved $27,828 in CARES money for the city of Pacific. The largest expense approved was $3,420 for ServPro of Franklin County to decontaminate city hall after a COVID-19 exposure, according to documents filed with the county. Thousands more went to laptop computers and internet phones to allow officials to work from home.
The county did not approve $13,651 for livestreaming equipment to allow Pacific to show city meetings online. During an earlier workshop, commissioners said the city could use Zoom to allow people to watch or take part in meetings from home.
New Haven Ambulance
Another $1,718 in CARES funds was awarded to the New Haven Ambulance District. Of that, $1,600 was for the purchase of a cordless electrostatic sprayer from Industrial Soap Co., of St. Louis.