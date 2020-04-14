The Franklin County Health Department has reported the death of a 79-year-old female resident of Grandview Healthcare in Washington as the fourth COVID-19-related fatality in the county.
The death Tuesday was the first in eight days when an 89-year-old female resident of Grandview was reported to have died Monday, April 6.
The second county death, an 86-year-old male from Villa Ridge, was announced Sunday, April 5. He was originally diagnosed with the virus March 24.
The first COVID-19 death was announced Friday evening, April 3, in a statement from Grandview Healthcare in Washington. The deceased was an 85-year-old male who was a resident of the facility.
Grandview Healthcare told The Missourian Friday morning it was notified of the positive diagnosis of the resident March 29.
New Cases
The second largest one-day jump in Franklin County COVID-19 cases came the Saturday before Easter. Twelve new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, bringing the county total to 83.
Two more cases were added Monday and Tuesday upping the total as of press time to 87.
Overall, 71 percent of the current Franklin County cases came last week, increasing by 61 from just 24 confirmed Saturday, April 4.
The largest one-day increase thus far was Tuesday, April 7, when 20 new cases were confirmed countywide.
Recoveries
Residents who have recovered from the virus live in eight separate municipalities in all corners of the county.
The first COVID-19 case was diagnosed in Franklin County March 23, a 51-year-old female in Lonedell, who has since recovered from the virus.
On Tuesday, the county reported 17 people had recovered from the virus, many of whom were some of the first diagnosed cases in late March.
The new recoveries include two Pacific residents: a 65-year-old male diagnosed March 24 and a 79-year-old female diagnosed April 1.
A 76-year-old male from St. Albans, diagnosed March 27, and a 40-year-old male from St. Clair, diagnosed March 31, also have recovered.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker says the declared recoveries are not based on secondary testing.
“They are not being retested,” he said. “The determinations are being made by physically following up on the patients.”
Brinker added time of isolation and the time line of symptoms are attributing factors in the recovery diagnosis as well.
Case Count
Since the virus began to spread, the county has been in or near the top 10 counties in Missouri for highest number of confirmed cases.
As of press time, these were the latest numbers of cases geographically in Franklin County:
Washington — 49 cases, three deaths, two recovered;
Union — nine cases, three recovered;
Pacific — seven cases, three recovered;
Villa Ridge — five cases, one death, two recovered;
St. Clair — five cases, two recovered;
Sullivan — four cases;
Lonedell — two cases, both recovered;
St. Albans — one case, recovered:
New Haven — three cases, one recovered;
Labadie — one case, recovered; and
Leslie — one case.