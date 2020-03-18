A fourth Franklin County resident, presumably from the St. Clair area, has tested negative for the coronavirus.
Franklin County Health Department Director Angie Hittson says now that coronavirus testing options have increased, more positive cases can be expected.
Hittson briefed superintendents and school officials Monday on the issue of closing county schools for the next few weeks as isolation measures are encouraged.
She also addressed the rumors flying on social media regarding positive cases and testing in general.
“Just because someone says it, doesn’t mean it’s true,” Hittson said. “There are a lot of people who don’t meet the criteria for coronavirus testing. The criteria includes contact with other known cases, travel and some are ruled out by respiratory panels.”
Hittson explained up until last week, all testing was done at the state health lab and patients were classified as presumptive positive until results were received and ordered to quarantine.
All positive cases had to be confirmed with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), but since private labs have come online for testing, the results no longer have to be confirmed.
This also will diminish the actual known number of people being tested since only positive tests are reported.
“The term presumptive positive was used until it was confirmed by the CDC,” Hittson explained. “Now, there may be people being tested, but if they come back negative we will never know. The more people who are tested, the more cases we’ll find.”
Both Labcorp and Quest Diagnostics are now conducting testing and Hittson said the University of Missouri and Washington University are preparing their labs to conduct the six-hour testing.
“A lot of people are tied up with the idea of how many people are being tested,” Hittson said. “They are going to have to let that go. Things are going to change rapidly. With the addition of more labs, we’ve lost the ability to track numbers, unless someone tests positive. Anyone who is being tested is being told to stay home.”
As of press time, 170 people had been tested in Missouri with eight positive cases.
Schools
Hittson agreed with the prospect of closing schools and explained the normal protocol was to keep schools open until there was a confirmed case in a building, then close for two to five days to allow an investigation of the patient’s movements.
“Do we close now and be proactive? That’s the million-dollar question,” Hittson said. “We don’t have community spread now, but how long do we extend? I’m sure you’ll be criticized no matter what you do.”
School officials at the meeting Monday announced they will be closing until at least sometime in April.
Public and private school districts closing include: Franklin County R-2, Lonedell R-14, Meramec Valley R-III, New Haven, Spring Bluff R-15, St. Clair R-13, Strain-Japan R-16, Sullivan, Union R-XI, School District of Washington, and Crosspoint Christian School.