The Four Rivers Family YMCA announced Tuesday it had closed its doors with tentative plans to reopen Monday, March 30.
The closure is related to the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
In a statement released by the president and CEO of the Gateway Region YMCA, Tim Helm said the closure is to help “shift the focus to better serve the communities they serve.”
According to the statement, child care services for children ages 5 to 12 will be closed. However, the Gateway Region YMCA is working to offer emergency child care at certain YMCA locations. That will begin Monday, March 23.
Emergency child care will be for children ages 5 to 12 in an effort to support doctors, nurses, technicians and medical staff by caring for their children during this crisis.
Early childhood centers will not be in operation until Monday, March 23.
“While regrettable, we feel this is the most responsible course of action based on the need to consider the health and well-being of our children, families and the community-at-large,” Helm said.
Helm said the closure will allow facilities to go under a “deep cleaning” and the ability to implement measures before anyone is again allowed access.
The Four Rivers Family YMCA, along with other area facilities, will reach out to its active older adult members and those most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus to complete wellness checks during the social distancing phase of this effort, Helm said.
Though facilities will be closed, the YMCA will provide an online Y community to exercise and stay connected. Those classes can be accessed by visiting https://gwrymca.org/virtual-workouts.
The Four Rivers Family YMCA is not planning to hold emergency care at this time but this can be subject to change as the situation progresses.
For more information or to stay updated, visit https://gwrymca.org/.