The Franklin County Health Department reported four cases of COVID-19 among county residents in its Friday virus update, bringing the total number of cases reported since a year ago to 9,126 people. The number of probable cases stands at 1,973.
The report shows seven county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, and there are no active cases in nursing homes in the county.
The number of people in Franklin County reported to have died from the virus remains at 167 people, with 27 additional probable deaths.
The 10-day rolling total of new cases is 105, up from the 10-day rolling total of 79 reported one week ago on March 12. The 14-day new case average reported Friday was 9.14, up from 7.14 March 12.