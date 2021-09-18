The Franklin County Health Department reported four more COVID-19 deaths in its weekly pandemic update Friday: a 58-year-old Sullivan woman, a 51-year-old New Haven man, a 73-year-old Sullivan man and a 60-year-old Labadie man. These deaths occurred in August but were added to the record Friday.
The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Franklin County since the pandemic began stands at 191 people, with an additional 32 deaths being listed as probable.
This week’s report also noted a big jump in COVID-19 cases. There were 356 new cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County from Sept. 11 to Sept. 17, according to the report, a 42.4 percent increase from the 250 new cases reported last week. In total, there have been 11,797 cases in the county since the onset of the pandemic, with an additional 2,955 probable cases.
“When you see a big jump like that, you have to question, ‘Is this due to more people getting tested, or is there an actual increase in infections?’ ” said Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital Washington.
Mohart said because the testing positivity rate, which, according to the health department, was 13 percent this week, is so high, she believes this represents actual transmission of the virus.
“This probably does represent a true increase in the number of cases we’re seeing,” she said. “This is not just that more people are showing up to get tested but truly that more people are getting sick with this.”
The average age of those with reported COVID-19 cases this week is 32.6 years old, and 103 of them are younger than 18. That’s up from 77 patients under 18 last week. Mohart thinks these young people, many of whom have recently gone back to school and aren’t able to get vaccinated yet, could be driving these high case numbers.
“Generally, we go back a couple of weeks and say, ‘What happened a few weeks ago that might have triggered this?’ ” she said. “What happened a few weeks ago is that we started putting children back in school. So you now have all these children who potentiality had been dispersed more at home, and now they come from all these different areas, all these different homes, and they’re being put into one building all day. So that, I imagine, is a significant factor.”
That being said, Mohart thinks it’s important to keep in-person class going.
“I have children in school. I feel very strongly that I want my children to stay in school,” she said. “I’m a big believer that children need the social benefits of being with their peers and to be in a classroom with a teacher who can look at them and teach them. I think its an important social psychological need for a child.”
She thinks the key to keeping schools open is wearing masks, using hand sanitizer and avoiding large, crowded social events.
Although COVID-19 cases went up this week, hospitalizations went down. Fourteen people from Franklin County are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, according to the health department. Last week, that number was 25. But Mohart believes the hospitalizations will soon catch up with cases.
“Hospitalizations are what we call a lagging factor, and new cases are a leading factor,” she said.”Those two things go in waves, and they tend not to be simultaneously in the same phase. We will have new cases, and then generally two to three weeks after that, we will begin to see the hospitalization effect.”
However, rising vaccination numbers do make Mohart optimistic. She said that if more people get vaccinated against COVID-19, that could curb hospitalizations as vaccinated people are much less likely to require hospitalization should they contract the virus.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 51.3 percent of people in Franklin County have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 46.8 percent of people in Franklin County have been fully vaccinated, an increase of less than 1 percent in either category from last Friday’s data. Statewide, 52.9 percent have begun the vaccination process, and 46.7 percent of people have been fully vaccinated.
For now, Mohart encourages people to do the same things the medical community has repeatedly stated: Get vaccinated, and wear a mask.
“I got vaccinated, and I wear a mask because in my heart of hearts, I believe it is the right thing to do,” she said. “The way we measure whether we’re moving in the right direction or the wrong direction with this pandemic, the unit of measurement, is human life. Are people dying, or are they not dying? So when you have a phenomenon where you’re measuring your success based on human life, you must hold yourself to a high standard of leadership and behavior because that’s just too much of a sacred thing to not take seriously. We’re not measuring this in dollars. We’re not measuring this in votes. We’re not measuring this in meters, yards, pounds or other units. This is being measured in, how many human lives are we losing? So we can’t lose sight of that, of how much we have to lose if we don’t get this right.”