Many food pantries in the area are open and taking extra steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Missourian contacted several food pantries to find out how they are operating during the pandemic. Most are providing drive-thru or curbside service.
Almost all of the food pantries said they are in need of donations.
Loving Hearts
Executive Director Michelle Crider said Loving Hearts Outreach in Washington is still be serving the community.
The food pantry is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ,and Crider plans to keep those same hours of operation.
The volunteers at Loving Hearts are taking extra precautions to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“We are prepacking the food in boxes,” Crider explained, “We have also changed how the public receives the food when they come.”
Persons now in need of food at Loving Hearts are asked to wait in their car and a volunteer will come and get their information. A cart is then filled with items needed by a volunteer.
The cart is then brought to the car where the person can place their item in their vehicle.
The cart is then wheeled back inside by a volunteer and sanitized.
Crider did report that as a result of the virus outbreak the thrift store which financially supports the food pantry had to be closed.
“The thrift store is what pays the bills,” she said. “Without that we will have to see how long we will be here.”
Crider estimates the facility itself can last “at least a month.”
Loving Hearts is accepting food and monetary donations to keep the facility running.
Those who wish to donate can do so by dropping off donations to Loving Hearts during its hours of operation or by messaging the food pantry on its Facebook page, Lovingheartsoutreachwashmo.
St. Francis Borgia
The St. Francis Borgia Food Pantry in Washington is providing drive-thru service only for persons in need, according to Director Rob Kuebler.
The drive-thru service eliminates the need for people to come inside. People should drive around to the back of the building where a volunteer will assist them.
“We have worked hard to limit person-to-person contact,” Kuebler said.
Volunteers are prepackaging food items beforehand.
Kuebler reported that numbers do not appear to have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic and he has seen very few new people using the pantry.
This pantry is limited to only helping those who live in Washington.
Individuals can pick up items at the food pantry Monday and Thursday from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
For more information and for updates, visit www.foodpantry@borgiaparish.org.
St. Peter’s Food Pantry
Director Jim Gephardt said that the St. Peter’s Food Pantry in Washington is “open for now.”
Gephardt explained that the pantry is providing drive-thru service.
“People pull up to the building, show their state ID and we bring out the food to them,” he said. “Similar to a curbside carryout service.”
Normally, when a person comes to the food pantry, they are required to show several forms of identification, but St. Peter’s at this time is only requiring a state ID, due to the potential of increased need as a result of the coronavirus.
“We are not going to be picky about the details,” Gephardt said.
St. Peter’s Food Pantry is accepting donations of canned goods. Donations can be dropped off during the pantry’s hours of operation.
For more information, visit the St. Peter’s United Church of Christ website, https://www.stpeters-washington.org/children.
St. John’s Helping Hands
Judy Haley, co-director of St. John’s Helping Hands in Villa Ridge, said the food pantry is open and taking extra precautions.
Haley explained that the food pantry operates on an individual need basis.
“When people call the church and need assistance, a food box is prepared for them,” she said. “A volunteer then meets them at the church and gives them the items needed.”
St. John’s Helping Hands is run through the St. John the Baptist-Gildehaus Church. For more information or if you are in need of assistance, call 636-583-2488.
Second Blessings
Second Blessings’ food pantry in Union is open to serve its community, according to to Beck Gillihan, pantry president.
The hours of operation are Tuesdays, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Thursdays, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
“We will adjust those hours if the need gets greater,” said Gillihan.
Gillihan explained that the way the pantry is operating has changed a bit. Only one person per family is allowed to pick up and those individuals are required to stay in their vehicle.
A volunteer instructs them when to come to a window where they are registered and then a volunteer brings items they need in a cart.
“There is no direct contact between those picking up items and our volunteers,” Gillihan said.
The cart is wiped down after it is emptied and brought back inside the building.
Second Blessings is accepting donations. Those who wish to donate can do so by dropping off items at the pantry during hours of operation.
The pantry is located in the back of First Presbyterian Church.
For updates or for more information, visit its Facebook page secondblessingsfoodpantry.
Agape Help House of Peace
Tonya Graham, director of Agape Help House of Peace in Pacific, is open and keeping its normal hours of operation.
Graham explained the food pantry as of now is a “drive-thru” service and everything is prepackaged to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Volunteers are wearing gloves and regularly wiping things off with disinfectant.
Those who are in need of food must show a state ID and a piece of mail proving they live in the Meramec Valley School District.
The pantry is accepting food donations, which can be made during its hours of operation, Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Updates or more information, can be found on its Facebook page, The Agape Help House or its website http://www.agapehousepacific.org/.
Editor’s Note: The Missourian was not able to contact all the food banks in the Franklin County area. Food pantries not included should email dragottok@emissourian.com.