On Aug. 14, a 77-year-old man from Washington was the 19th person in Franklin County to die from COVID-19-related complications.
The death was the first in the county since June 9, when a 71-year-old man from Luebbering lost his life due to the virus.
The first county death associated with COVID-19 was that of an 85-year-old man at Grandview Healthcare Center in Washington April 3. The long-term care facility, which was hit hard by the virus early on, told The Missourian the man was originally diagnosed with the virus March 29, the second confirmed case in Franklin County.
Of the 19 total deaths, 14 have been in Washington, two in Villa Ridge, and one each in Union, St. Clair and Luebbering. Most, but not all, have been residents of skilled care facilities.
The morbidity rate of confirmed coronavirus cases in Franklin County is 2.4 percent.
New Cases
Despite the death count remaining relatively low, the number of new cases has skyrocketed in July and August.
The current Franklin County case count is 768 with 22 new cases reported Tuesday.
Of the total cases, 164 are considered active.
On June 30, there were 205 cases in Franklin County. Cases jumped to 496 by the end of July and in the first 17 days of August cases have increased by 272.
Over the weekend and into Monday, 81 new cases were reported, which is a 54 percent increase this month thus far.
Health officials report nine people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 complications in the county.
Victorian Place
On Sunday, The Victorian Place of Washington, senior living by Americare, received notification that three residents at the assisted-living building have tested positive for COVID-19.
The residents and employees were tested on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week as part of required baseline testing by the state of Missouri. All employee test results were negative for the virus.
The three positive-testing residents are all asymptomatic and have been placed on “droplet isolation” in their rooms and are being checked every two hours for symptoms.
All residents and employees were retested for COVID-19 beginning Monday and test results are expected within 72 hours of the final test being performed.
Patricia Cokingtin, senior vice president of Americare, said staff are doing everything they can to ensure they stop the spread of the virus within the facility.
“Our staff and residents are following the recommended preventive actions, including contact protocol, wearing N95 masks while in the building and gloves while in resident rooms, and disinfecting protocol,” Cokingtin said. “Should a resident require a higher level of care or hospitalization we will plan for a transfer.”
Upon notification of the positive tests within the facility, all residents were placed on in-room quarantine and contact isolation protocols have been implemented.
Recoveries
The total number of recoveries has increased to 585 with 67 new recoveries being reported in the past four days.
For the month of August, recoveries have increased by 133 percent from 251 at the end of July.
On Tuesday, 36 new recoveries were reported and 31 on Saturday, which are two of the highest single-day totals since the pandemic began.
The highest day of recoveries was Aug. 5, when the Franklin County Health Department reported 57 county residents had recovered from the coronavirus.
The first eight virus recoveries in Franklin County were reported April 7.
As of Tuesday, 76 percent of county residents diagnosed with the virus has recovered.
Statewide
In the state of Missouri, there are 68,623 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 1,396 deaths attributed to the virus.
The statewide coronavirus death rate is 2 percent of confirmed cases.
Franklin County ranks 13th of the 114 Missouri counties for total cases.
St. Louis County leads the state with 16,240 cases; Kansas City has 7,773 cases; and St. Louis City has 5,564 cases.
Neighboring St. Charles County is fourth in the state with 4,760 cases, and Jefferson County ranks sixth with 1,998 confirmed coronavirus cases.