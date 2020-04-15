A fifth person has lost their life to COVID-19 in Franklin County.
According to county officials, the deceased is a 93-year-old female resident of Grandview Healthcare, Washington.
This is the fourth resident of the facility who has died in the past 10 days from COVID-19-related complications.
There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin County Wednesday morning and six new recoveries bringing the county total to 23 ranging in age from 21 to 80.
If the Governors stay at home order is allowed to expire without continuance on April 24th and caseloads stay consistently low, Franklin County is putting a re-entry plan together that would allow the opening of restaurants and personal care businesses as soon as April 25th.
Read The Weekend Missourian for more details on the reopening of county businesses.