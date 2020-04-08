The Winning family of Labadie decided they needed to do more with their time to help the community.
So the family decided to take part in Jo-Ann’s Fabrics national initiative called Take & Make masks.
As medical providers around the country face shortages of personal protection equipment (PPE) such as masks, gloves and face shields, Jo-Ann’s Fabrics stores around the country will supply one free kit per customer, which contains the instructions and supplies necessary to sew up to eight adult-sized masks.
Customers then have the option to keep the masks for their own use or return them fully made to a Jo-Ann’s Fabrics location. The store will then donate the masks to a local medical provider.
Nationally, the company has a goal of making 100,000,000 masks. The store thus far has recorded over 33 million masks made, according to its website.
Roger Winning heard about the initiative through local news and mentioned the opportunity to his wife, Colleen. She decided this was the perfect initiative for her and her newly homeschooled children to take up.
“I have a little bit of a background in sewing,” she said. With the help of the kits, Colleen, Brooke, 9, and Tommy, 12, sewed together five masks.
“I think they are better than I am,” she said laughing.
Colleen said they ran out of elastic, a key part in the structure of the masks, but she was able to find some more lying around the house. She estimates with the extra supplies she found the family can make around 15 more masks.
Colleen said they got the kit from the Jo-Ann’s Fabrics location in Washington. She said the activity has been helpful for the children, who have been home from school since the Washington School District went online.
“We are having fun with it,” she said.
The Washington Jo-Ann’s Fabrics is participating in the national initiative. Customers may call the store, and a staff member will bring the mask kit out to the customer’s car in the parking lot. Customers also can walk into the store during hours, but are asked to use caution and adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) social distancing guidelines.
At the Washington location, around 50 to 60 kits have been given out per day. The CDC started recommending the general public start wearing their own cloth masks Saturday, April 4.