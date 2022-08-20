The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have categorized COVID-19 levels in Franklin County as “medium.”
The agencies reported 149 confirmed cases in the county from Aug. 11-17.
However, public health experts continue to caution that their reported case numbers may be less reliable since at-home tests, the results of which aren’t often reported to local or state officials, became readily available.
“I would say we’re just sort of holding steady,” said Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital Washington. “We would not be surprised, very locally, to see a little bit of an uptick in hospitalizations after big events like the Town & Country Fair.”
The 2022 Washington Town & Country Fair, which brought thousands of people to Washington, took place Aug. 3-7 at Washington’s fairgrounds.
Mohart said four people were hospitalized due to complications from COVID at Mercy Hospital Washington as of Friday.
She said young children returning to school also could drive cases up.
“I think we are going to see that anytime you get a group of humans together that the potential for that is going to increase,” Mohart said. “However, oddly, one of the paradoxical benefits with some of these subvariants is they’re extremely contagious, but don’t seem to be causing severe disease in most people.”
Referring to the newly discovered subvariants of COVID-19 — BA.4 and BA.5 — Mohart said many people already have had them or the omicron variant and now have more immunity than they did before.
“And so once that happens, that virus has sort of burned through the potential population,” Mohart said. “And so my hope is that this summer, after we saw continued high case rates, that now when we get children back in school, there isn’t going to be a huge ongoing transmissions like there were in the past two years.”
She said one “caveat” to that is that doctors never know when a new variant of concern could show up and change everything.
According to the CDC, 57.2 percent of Missourians and 55 percent of Franklin County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.