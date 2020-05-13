Dates are approaching for several large events annually held in Pacific, and aldermen began discussing public safety risks associated with COVID-19 at their May 5 board meeting.
The annual car show, spearheaded by Pacific Partnership members, typically is hosted the last Saturday of June. This year’s event is slated for June 29.
If held, this year would be the group’s 18th annual event. In the past, the show included food and drinks.
Pacific Mayor Steve Myers said he has spoken to Pacific Partnership officers, who had not yet decided about the fate of this year’s car show.
The Pacific Partnership, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation formed in 2002, said its goals are to preserve Pacific’s heritage through restoring and maintaining historic buildings and artifacts in Old Town Pacific, and to advance the Old Town area as a social, cultural, educational and economic center.
Pacific Police Chief Matt Mansell said there would be no real way to control physical distancing within the crowd size the car show attracts.
City Attorney Robert Jones agreed that enforcing proper person-to-person distancing “would be a mess.”
“This car show is a big draw in revenue, so I think we should balance objectives. If the group can come up with a plan of how they believe they can pull it off, we should listen,” proposed Alderman Andrew Nemeth, whose wife, Amanda Nemeth, is the current Pacific Partnership vice president.
Alderman Herb Adams said for any event using public manpower or public funding, it would be reasonable to ask organizers for a plan regarding social distancing.
Pacific Partnership board officers are expected to decide about the car show at a May 14 videoconference.
Regarding annual Fourth of July fireworks, the mayor said he is “pretty sure” the city will still host them, but with firm guidelines about maintaining distances from one another.
The Iron Horse Rodeo is slated to be held Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27-28, at the Liberty Field Equestrian Center off of Pacific Street. This event is hosted by the city of Pacific, Pacific Partnership and Outlaw/5J Rodeo Company. It has included bands, bounce houses, pony rides, food and beverages in the past.
“I see the rodeo happening,” said Myers. “The contract is moving forward like it’s going to happen.”
Adams suggested providing additional bleachers and more space on which to host the rodeo this year.