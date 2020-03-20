Emergency medical services across Franklin County may soon be feeling the pinch as the coronavirus takes its toll on first responders and fears force unnecessary calls for service.
Add to that many of the same first responders may work for multiple services and the pool of caregivers shrinks even more.
Washington Area Ambulance District Chief Terry Buddemeyer stresses patients shouldn’t expect to get a coronavirus test just because they call 911.
Instead, they will be instructed to call their primary care physicians and then will be directed in their further actions.
Buddemeyer said during his many years in EMS he has never seen the hysteria around an illness, or precautions being taken.
“The biggest reason it has reached this point, is because people aren’t taking things seriously,” Buddemeyer said.
Responses
New protocols for EMS have been instituted, which include donning of full personal protective equipment (PPE), and limiting the number of responders on a scene and especially inside a residence.
The PPE include gowns, masks, gloves and goggles for any calls related to flu-like or respiratory symptoms.
“As of now, supplies are good,” Buddemeyer said. “But, they could not be very good soon.”
Buddemeyer explained crews are now conducting “doorway assessments” of patients in which they are contacted from a distance or in some cases, especially in nursing homes, the patients are brought outside.
“Our goal is to limit the number of contacts,” Buddemeyer said. “Several additional questions will be asked by dispatch so we can have as much information up front as possible.”
During calls which meet coronavirus criteria, supervisors or duty officers of the EMS services will be contacted to respond as well.
On the flip side, assistance on EMS scenes by police and fire personnel will be limited on suspicious calls as well.
Meramec EMS
Meramec Ambulance District Chief Christopher Clifton says emergency crews are prepared, and urges calmness.
“We’re doing the best we can at this time, trying to keep up with information regarding the COVID-19 pathogen, as it changes almost by the minute,” Clifton said. “Meramec Ambulance District covers portions of Franklin, Jefferson and St. Louis counties, and we’re continuing to stay abreast of guidelines and policies that are coming from every direction.”
Crews are following the same protocols with PPE, doorway assessments and gathering information from dispatch.
Clifton said employee scheduling has not changed. However, they halted all nonessential functions of their service, including student ride-alongs and public relations events. He added that crew training is being replaced with online solutions to keep proper social distancing internally.
The chief said they are good on supplies presently, and have ordered more personal protective equipment to keep on top of any supply issues.
Union EMS
Union Ambulance District is fitting its crew of 17 full-time and 15 part-time workers with masks and training them on the proper sequence to putting on and removing PPE, Chief Michelle Mayer said.
Technicians are instructed not to touch anything while removing protective devices.
On calls involving patients with COVID-19 symptoms, one technician will make the initial response and try to talk to the patient from the front door, if possible, to limit exposure, Mayer said.
The ambulance driver does not leave the seat on potential COVID-19 calls, unless it is necessary. The agency has even sealed the hole between the driver and patient compartments in the ambulance with plastic and tape.
“It’s a lot of stuff,” Mayer said. “Things are changing daily. We’re doing our best to keep on top of it.”
St. Clair
In St. Clair, EMS Chief Nick Tiepelman said one of their main struggles has been finding supplies and general household items for the crews to be able to stay at their base.
“The main difference is dispatch asking certain questions during calls, and crews are conducting interviews from the door to determine they’re safe before entering a residence,” Tiepelman said. “From there we follow a high consequences pathogens flowchart, issued by Mercy, to determine whether to wear PPE. There’s no confirmed cases but we want to make sure we don’t become infected.”
Cleaning
In addition to protecting each responder, much work is done after the call to sanitize the ambulances, equipment and bases.
Both Meramec and Washington EMS services also use ultra-violet lighting systems to kill germs on surfaces in addition to standard cleaning products and disinfectants.
Missourian staff writers Goeff Folsom, Julie Brown Patton, Sarah O’Daniel and Monte Miller contributed to this article.