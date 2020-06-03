Franklin County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
Franklin County has been selected to receive $17,369 for Phase 37 and $39,194 from Phase CARES (CARES Act funding) to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
Franklin County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds since 1991.
The selection was made by the Missouri State Set-Aside Committee, as Franklin County was among the jurisdictions that did not receive direct funding from the national board.
The national board is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federation of North America; The Salvation Army; and the United Way Worldwide.
A local board is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
The local board consisting of representatives from several Franklin County service providers will determine how the funds awarded to Franklin County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chose to receive funds must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice non-discrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
The local board may conduct an onsite visit and tour of your agency and ask questions pertaining to its operation.
Separate applications will be required for each phase.
Applications will be due at 4 p.m. June 12. No late applications will be accepted.
Private or public voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Stephanie Norton at the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, 401B East Springfield Ave., Union, MO 63084, call 636-583-1679, or email sanorton@franklinmo.net for an application or further information.