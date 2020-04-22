As much as $500,000 in COVID-19 stimulus funding may be heading to Meramec Valley R-III School District.
Superintendent John Mulford told school board members at their April 15 board meeting that any stimulus money would be earmarked for balancing shortfalls regarding upcoming district expenses.
A federal Education Stabilization Fund was created to help fill American schools’ budget gaps and avoid states having to lay off educators in prekindergarten through higher education.
The funding could allow public schools to continue paying hourly workers, such as education support professionals, and college campuses to continue paying adjunct and contingent faculty who may lose paychecks with school closures.
Other suggestions for the education stimulus money include buying technology for remote learning, sanitizing school buildings and summer learning programs.
Debby Haley, technology director, told board members she is working to establish four new portable Wi-Fi stations to be available on the district’s parking lots. She said these mobile devices also could be used on buses for future school-related trips.
Mulford also said he and other school administrators anticipated some education physical distancing guidelines to relax by Saturday, April 25, so he hoped essential central office staffers could return to working inside the building by Monday, April 27.
He added that all the district’s employees may be able to return to their work stations by Monday, May 4, but it’s obviously a fluid, public health-dependent situation.
Mulford also indicated superintendents were being told grant programs with preset deadlines likely would have “extended carryovers” to offset school closure factors.
Sports Camps
Presently, youth sports camps are scheduled to start May 26 and run through July 23. The camps cover boys basketball, cheerleading, wrestling, softball, girls basketball, baseball, football, girls soccer, boys soccer, cross country and volleyball.
All sports camp registration will be conducted online — at www.pacificsportscamps.com. Each student athlete registration fee is $35.
Lunch Debts
Based on proceeds from the Pacific Eagles’ annual February barbecue, members opted to pay off the collective, remaining student meal account balances that totaled $1,966.
Ketina Armstrong, communications director, said the generosity of the Eagles will help school-related families get a fresh start with the 2020-21 school year.
Armstrong said that recent lunch balances remained low, due to the school closures prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Eagles dedicated the remainder of their barbecue fundraiser funds to support the district’s Weekend Meal Backpack Program,” she added.
Meal Appreciation
District officials report that school families are expressing gratitude, some with tears, for the free meals being supplied during school closures.
Mulford said some parents shared that the meals are a tremendous help, given barren grocery store shelves and the need to have food for their children while they are working.
Special Ed
Channa Ransom, special education director, presented an analysis of the district’s special education results, indicating there was strong support across the district.
She said the incidence of students with disabilities had increased, along with the number of students receiving suspension of 10-plus days.
Ransom also reported the special education staff successfully adopted a new online documentation system.
Additionally, she said archived student records from 1976 onward were returned to 900-plus former students or appropriately destroyed, per Early Intervention Records’ retention guidelines.
MSHSAA Ballot
Daniel Kania, Pacific High School principal, provided an update to board members regarding annual ballot topics of the Missouri State High School Activities Association for 2020.
He emphasized the following topics: middle school/junior high sports possibly extending to sixth grade; middle school girl wrestlers being able to compete with boy wrestlers to have enough overall competitive opportunities; and increased mental health training for athletic coaches, including volunteer coaches.