East Central College will move to online and remote instruction beginning Monday, March 30. The switch will last through the end of the semester.
The change is to help combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer said the decision is grounded in what is best for students and employees in an effort to help “flatten the curve of the spread of COVID-19, and helping to ensure that our students continue to progress academically.”
ECC students will recess into spring break Wednesday, March 18.
There will be no in-person, online or remote classes through March 29.
Starting March 30, there will be no in-person lectures and there will be limited in-person instruction in labs for the remainder of the semester.
The changes impact the Union and Rolla campuses.
“The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve at a rapid pace,” Bauer said. “We continue to see the impact this is having both personally and professionally.”
Bauer said that he and ECC vice presidents met Monday morning to reassess operations in light of the pandemic, new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and the local environment.
“At this time, it is important to emphasize that there have been no positive tests involving ECC students or employees,” Bauer said Monday.
ECC faculty and staff will be on campus through Friday, March 20, to develop and set up procedures for online instruction.
The campus will be closed completely for spring break, March 23-29.
There will be limited in-person instruction in labs, studio courses, and certain career and technical education (CTE) classes for which there is no online equivalent.
Those faculty with labs or studio courses should be in touch with their dean to plan for these limited in-person modalities.
Students with questions or concerns should first reach out to their instructors who can utilize advisement tools, such as Aviso, to assist students.
A decision on when to hold commencement and associated activities will be made in April.
Campus Open
Campuses will remain open during the online instruction period, including offices and other facilities, and operating normal business hours.
Students will be encouraged to access services remotely as much as possible via phone, email, Zoom, or other technology to minimize the amount of direct contact.
For students who do not have access to the hardware and/or broadband necessary to work as online students, labs and Wi-Fi will continue to be available to students as long as the campus is open.
The goal of ECC is to minimize contact as much as possible, while providing the necessary resources for students to be able to complete the semester.
In addition to making the campus available for students, administrators are actively exploring other options to provide students with hot spots or other Wi-Fi access. If those options materialize, ECC will inform students and employees about those resources.
Community Education
All community education offered at the ECC campus and offered by the college, but at Mercy Hospital Washington have been canceled, including retirement courses, senior fitness classes and community music classes.
ECC will issue partial or full refunds for the community education classes that are canceled.