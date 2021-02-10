East Central College is increasing its tuition by $5 per credit hour starting in the fall term.
The increase, approved by the board of trustees at its Monday, Feb. 1, meeting will be consistent for all college students whether they live in the district or outside of it, and if they are learning remotely or in-person, according to an ECC press release.
“We don’t know where everybody’s going to shake out, but what we project is — based on the tuition rates that we know — this will be generally in the middle of the pack with the other community colleges,” President Dr. Jon Bauer said during the meeting.
High school students enrolled in dual-credit hours will see a $2 increase, or $55 per credit hour.
With the new pricing, Tier 1 courses, which includes general education lessons and most other classes, will cost $110 per credit hour for in-district students and $156 for those living out of the district.
Students who are residents of ECC’s district are generally from Franklin County, according to the school’s website. Portions of Crawford, Gasconade, St. Charles, Warren, and Washington counties are also included.
Students living out of state will pay $230 for Tier 1 classes; international students will see a $236 price tag.
Tier 2 classes, or those in the culinary arts, industrial maintenance technology, nursing and precision machining programs, will have the following prices: $134 for in-district, $190 for out-of-district, $281 for out-of-state and $301 for international students.
There are 2,147 students enrolled in the spring semester, with a total of 20,660 credit hours, according to Gregg Jones, director of communications and marketing.
Student fees will continue to be an additional $27 per credit hour.