East Central College will waive online course fees for summer classes to provide students more opportunities to continue their education.
ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer said the decision was made because of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the economy and lives of ECC students.
The $45 fee only applies to summer classes.
“We want to remove as many barriers as possible for our students to start, continue or finish their education,” Bauer said.
ECC is only offering online classes this summer.
“We are doing everything possible to enable students to keep moving forward, and to persist,” Bauer added. “Students’ academic environment has changed, but our commitment to them has not.”
In-district students can enroll in summer classes at a rate of $132 per credit hour in tuition and fees, which is among the most competitively priced rates in Missouri.
The in-district tuition rates are $105 per credit hour. Out-of-district rates are $151 per credit hour.
General fees are $27, which includes student activities and support services fees.
Summer enrollment is now open for current students and new student enrollment begins Monday, April 20.
For more information, visit www.eastcentral.edu/.