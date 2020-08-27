East Central College is ranked second among two-year and community colleges in the state of Missouri, according to the financial website WalletHub.
In its 2020 Best & Worst Community Colleges study, WalletHub evaluated nearly 700 two-year and community colleges nationwide, including the 13 in Missouri, on three key dimensions — cost and financing, education outcomes and career outcomes.
The dimensions were determined through 18 metrics, such as average amount of financial aid received, availability of employment services for students, and rates of retention, graduation and transfers.
The findings show that ECC ranks second among “two-year” colleges, but first among traditional community colleges in Missouri.
“We are thrilled to be recognized by an outside organization for our successes,” said East Central College President Dr. Jon Bauer. “We take pride in offering a high-quality education while keeping costs low compared to four-year colleges and universities.
“Our students always perform well when they leave East Central College — when they continue their educational journey or join the workforce.”
According to WalletHub, cost is a major consideration when choosing a college, and community colleges offer students the ability to receive an education without the financial strain.
For example, in 2019-20, tuition and fees for full-time, in-state enrollment at a public two-year college averaged $3,730 per year versus $10,440 at a public four-year institution and $36,880 at a four-year private school, WalletHub reported.
Students who earn an associate of arts degree at a community college like East Central College and transfer to an in-state public four-year university can see significant savings.