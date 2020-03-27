East Central College is postponing its spring commencement exercises due to the likelihood of continued advisories regarding public gatherings.
Commencement had been scheduled for May 16.
Dr. Jon Bauer, ECC president, said the decision was made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There is no specific date for the rescheduled graduation activities.
“In light of current restrictions concerning large groups, and the likelihood that those restrictions will continue for quite a while, we have decided to postpone commencement,” Bauer said.
He added that student health and well-being is ECC’s top priority.
“This is a difficult decision. I believe strongly that commencement is a very important milestone for students, their family and friends, and our faculty and staff,” Bauer said. “I never want a student deprived of that opportunity.”
According to Bauer, students and the public will be informed about the new ceremony details when decisions are made.
“Our plan is to reschedule commencement later this year, perhaps late summer or as a winter event,” Bauer said “All graduates will be invited to participate.”
Bauer said recent events have created a lot of uncertainty and change at ECC and in the community.
“We are committed to providing an environment that will enable you to reach your academic goals while protecting the health of our students, employees and the community,” he commented.
“I want to encourage you to keep moving forward as we work through the pandemic,” Bauer wrote in a message to students. “Your academic environment has changed, but our commitment to you has not. You can do this, and I look forward to congratulating you when the day comes that you walk across the stage as a graduate of East Central College.”
Information about how ECC is responding to COVID-19 and changes made at the college will be updated at www.eastcentral.edu/covid/.