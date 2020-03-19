East Central College has canceled public events this spring to comply with Centers for Disease Control recommendations.
ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer noted that the intent is to minimize the risk of exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19). The cancellations include events off and on campus, and at the Rolla campus.
The decision to hold commencement will be made at a later date.
“The significant exception at this point is commencement,” Bauer said. “A decision regarding commencement will be made no later than April 1.”
The cancellation impacts the remainder of the ECC Patrons of the Arts Series of concerts, theatrical productions, films and lectures, and art exhibits.
The upcoming play “Church and State” will be rescheduled for Aug. 20-23. The pops concert scheduled for May 8, while held off campus in Washington, also has been canceled.
The “Restaurant at Prairie Dell” offered by the Culinary Arts Department will not be held.
Other major events that have been canceled include: Earth Day, April 25; Falcon Fest, April 15; Phi Theta Kappa induction this Friday, March 20; ECC Library game nights; and the Senior Health Expo scheduled for May 22.
Community education offerings also will be canceled for the remainder of the spring semester.
Sports competitions have been canceled by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), which includes softball at ECC.
According to Bauer, there may be other events not listed that involve the gathering of 50 or more people at the campus. Those guidelines as of Monday, March 16, were lowered to 10 or more people. Those events or gatherings also will also be canceled.
“ECC will continue to monitor CDC guidelines regarding public events,” Bauer said. “We (ECC) will also assess events scheduled for later this spring and summer, and will make decisions about those events as early as practical.”
Bauer explained that the decision to no longer hold the events was done for the health and safety of the students, faculty, staff and the community.
“I regret that our schedule of activities has been affected in such a dramatic fashion, and I appreciate all of the work that has already gone into these events,” he said. “These decisions and others are made with the well-being of our employees, students, and other stakeholders in mind.”