The East Central College Board of Trustee announced it was closing the campus after an emergency meeting Friday morning.
The board issued authorization for President Dr. Jon Bauer to make decisions on campus closers, the ability for staff to work from home and paid leave for employees due to the COVID-19 or coronavirus pandemic.
Bauer announced at the meeting that the campus would be closed until Monday, April 6.
The campus was scheduled to close for a week starting at the end of the business day Friday for spring break.
“This closure will allow us to be in compliance with Centers of Disease Control recommendations and the mandate the county has issued for no gatherings over 10 persons,” Bauer explained.
