East Central College buildings will remain closed to students and the public through April 19.
Student instruction will resume Monday, April 6. All classes will be held remotely and online.
ECC buildings had been slated to reopen Monday for only essential student services, but concerns due to the COVOD-19 pandemic prompted closure for an additional two weeks, according to Dr. Jon Bauer, ECC president.
“This was put in place out of great concern for the well-being of our employees and students,” he said. “We are working to balance two important priorities — the health and safety of our students and employees, and the need to support the students who are now learning in a much different environment.”
Bauer noted that online and remote instruction could pose challenges to some students, and ECC staff and faculty will be available to assist with any issues they may have.
“We need to be prepared to safely, compassionately and effectively work with these students to get them the support needed,” he said.
The extended closure of ECC buildings means that tutoring, advisement and other student support services will be provided remotely.
ECC facilities will reopen on a very limited basis April 20. This will be to provide essential services and/or access to Wi-Fi or computers by appointment. This date is subject to change, based on local restrictions or conditions, Bauer added.
Students still can access the ECC Wi-Fi in the campus parking lots.
“We recognize some students do not have access to Wi-Fi or devices without being on campus,” Bauer said. “We are working on a process to provide students network and/or computer access in order to proceed with remote instruction.”
Students should watch for additional information regarding the process to safely check out technology via the main campus library or the Rolla site. Students without adequate access to technology should contact their advisor or instructor for assistance.
“The college is committed to supporting students who are now learning remotely, and will continue to evaluate methods of expanding or enhancing that support,” Bauer added. “The college will continue to evaluate services and adapt based on changing conditions.”
In addition, ECC has modified the way employees will continue to work, and extended relief to those who must stay home.
“These are extraordinary times. Let’s make an extraordinary effort to serve our students and ensure the well-being of our employees,” Bauer said.