Restaurants have been among those hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Forced to close their doors to regular dine-in customers early on, patrons have had to enjoy their favorite meals in the form of carryout.
As mandates begin to lift next week, restaurants in the area are starting to plan how they will reopen Monday and help their patrons enjoy their meals inside their restaurants once again.
Rothschild’s
Family Restaurant
Owner Julie Rothschild-Witte said starting Monday Rothschild’s Family Restaurant will be back open for dine-in services among several others.
The dine-in service will look different than it did pre-pandemic. Some booths and tables will be marked off to allow for the 6-foot social distancing requirement.
Rothschild-Witte said that the Washington restaurant will continue to offer curbside service, and plan to do even more with the take ’n bake casseroles and family meal deals.
“We are also in the process of expanding out curbside parking area to accommodate more carryout orders,” she said.
During the shutdown the restaurant had stayed open not only for carryout, but also as a pop-up grocery store. Rothschild-Witte said that the restaurant will continue to serve its patron as a grocery store, but will only have essential items such as milk, bread, ground beef and toilet paper.
Old Dutch Tavern
The Old Dutch Tavern in Downtown Washington will reopen next Wednesday for dine-in service, according to owner Ben Wunderlich.
In preparation, the restaurant will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
“We have to redo the menu, which we condensed for carryout,” Wunderlich explained. “We also have to rearrange the dining room so we are compliant with social distancing.”
While the restaurant will be open for dine-in, those who wish to do so will need to make a reservation, according to Wunderlich.
The restaurant will continue to offer curbside and pickup for carryout orders.
For more information or for updates, visit http://olddutchhotelandtavern.com/ or its Facebook page at OldDutchTavern.
Imo’s
Imo’s Pizza in Washington will be open for dine-in service starting Monday, according to owner Craig Mueller.
Seating in the restaurant will be limited, according to Mueller, who explained that some tables have been taken out and marked off so people can remain at a 6-foot distance.
Markers also have been placed on the floor so patrons know how far apart they need to be while in the restaurant. Mueller added that all employees will be wearing personal protective equipment or PPE, and will make sanitation and disinfecting a high priority.
“We will still be offering curbside and of course delivery,” Mueller said. “We hope that people still take advantage of those services.”
For more information on Imo’s, visit https://www.imospizza.com/ or tis Facebook page ImosWashington.
Johnny’s Restaurant
Johnny’s Restaurant in Union, has stayed open for take-out during the restrictions.
Owner John Hammack said take-out business went better than he could have imagined.
“It’s been above and beyond what I expected,” he said. “I really appreciate the community helping out us small business people.”
Johnny’s is regularly closed on Sunday and Monday, so Hammack plans to reopen the inside of the restaurant to customers Tuesday, May 5.
“I’m going to open up and see what happens,” he said. “I don’t think customers are going to come out in droves. I think they’re going to be hesitant. But I’m going to give it a shot.”
Hammack also has made upgrades to his restaurant while it was closed to customers, putting in new flooring and cleaning it. He is working on rearranging the restaurant to comply with social distancing guidelines.
“That’s another hurdle we have to deal with,” he said.
Scudder and Co.
Jerry Scudder, owner of Scudder and Co. Coffee on Main, said his coffee shop in Downtown Washington will reopen Monday morning.
Scudder also is excited for patrons to see the newly remodeled shop.
“Things have been rearranged to make room for a food preparation area,” he said. “Starting next week, we will slowly be adding some food items to the menu.”
That includes “crepes, waffles and other things of that sort,” he said, adding it will take a couple of weeks before all the new food items are available.
Customers will still have to get used to the new “dine-in” coffee, because things won’t be back to normal quite yet.
“The tape will still be on the floor so customers know where the 6 feet distance is,” Scudder said. “Some tables also will not be in use still so we can make sure patrons maintain social distancing.”
Scudder said that for patrons who still wish to only do to-go, he will offer call-in orders, pickup and curbside service.
For more information on the Scudder and Co. Coffee on Main, visit https://www.coffeeonmain.com/ or its Facebook page scudderco.
Sugarfire
Smokehouse
Sugarfire Smokehouse in Downtown Washington will be back in action for dine-in services Monday, said its owner Craig Mueller.
However, dine-in seating will be limited, said Mueller, who also owns Imo’s Pizza.
“We did have to take out some of the seating so everyone can remain 6 feet apart,” he said. “We are still working out how we will control the flow of people coming in for to-go orders.”
Mueller said a thought was to have people enter in one door for to-go orders so that traffic in the dining area is limited.
Curbside and delivery will still be available for customers and Mueller hopes patrons will take advantage of that.
For more information on Sugarfire Smokehouse, visit https://sugarfiresmokehouse.com/ or its Facebook page, SugarfireWashMo.
The Tilted Skillet
The Tilted Skillet in Washington is excited to open for dine-in services starting Monday, according to owner Tom Kent.
“I have already started receiving reservations for Tuesday,” he said.
Reservations are not required, but Kent noted that due to the spacing of the tables, the restaurant is only able to seat about half of its normal capacity.
Kent said he will continue to offer curbside service and to-go food for patrons who do not wish to dine in.
Extra sanitation measures will continue to be taken by the staff, according to Kent.
“All the guidelines mandated will be followed to ensure the safety of our guests,” he said.
For more information, visit https://www.tiltedskilletwashmo.com/ or its Facebook page at Tiltedskillet.
The Creek
Don Grahl, owner of The Creek Sports Bar and Grill said he is excited to reopen Monday at 11 a.m.
“The staff and I have really missed our customers during this time,” Grahl said. “It will be good to see them again.”
Grahl said he is being extra cautious with his reopening because he wants to “do it right.”
Sanitation and disinfecting tables and common places will be a high priority for the restaurant, Grahl explained.
All dine-in seating will be in compliance with the social distance mandate of 6 feet.
“Every other table in the restaurant will be unavailable,” Grahl said. “As for other social distancing or title is a foot long which should help guests know how far apart they need to be.”
Curbside will still be available for customers Grahl said. The restaurant will hold its normal business hours of Mondays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Grahl added that if those hours needed to be adjusted he would post the changes to The Creek’s Facebook page.
For more information on The Creek Sports Bar and Grill, visit thecreekgrill.com or visit its Facebook page by searching The Creek Sports Bar and Grill.
White Rose Cafe
The White Rose Cafe in Union, which closed Sunday, March 22, is planning to reopen Monday.
Owner Dana Robinson said the restaurant will emphasize take out orders, but will allow people to eat inside with adjustments for social distancing.
“We’re moving some tables, and employees are allowed to wear masks if they would like,” she said.
White Rose will limit hours to 7 a.m.-1 p.m. for at least two weeks, Robinson said. The restaurant is normally open from 5 a.m.-8 p.m.
“I do have some staff who aren’t ready to come back, and they will stay home for a little while,” she said.
After trying it for a couple days, White Rose opted not to do takeout for long after it was mandated by the county. Robinson said at the time that it was safer to close the cafe, which first opened in 1931.
The restaurant did take the time during the closure to do some remodeling.
“It’s been hard,” Robinson said. “We really miss everybody.”
Blondie’s Grill
Kerri Ealer, owner of Blondie’s Grill, St. Clair is planning to open back up on Tuesday, May 5. The restaurant is normally closed on Mondays.
Ealer said that she and her staff will have to slightly change procedures, in order to adhere to health department guidelines.
“The local health department called and spoke to us about regulations and said tables should be at least 6 feet apart, with no more than 10 people per table,” she said.
She added that Blondie’s will keep up with sanitary procedures throughout the day.
In regards to opening back up, Ealer said she and her crew are excited and urge everyone to look at their Facebook page and see their Cinco De Mayo specials.
Editor’s Note: The Missourian was not able to contact all restaurants in the area. Those not included, who wish to share their plans, can email dragottok@emissourian.com.