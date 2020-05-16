The mandate that prevented patrons from dining in at their favorite restaurants lifted last week and restaurants began opening their dining rooms once again.
Restaurants in the area said they have strived to provide the safest environment possible for not only their patrons, but also employees, by taking the necessary measures to ensure social distancing and sanitation.
Many restaurants said they were unsure of what to expect the first week of reopening.
The Missourian contacted several restaurants to see how their first week went and what they anticipate moving forward.
Rothschild’s
Julie Rothschild-Witte, owner of Rothschild’s Family Restaurant in Washington, said last week was a good one for the restaurant.
“People came to the restaurant and dined in, with the biggest groups coming at lunch and dinner-time,” she said. “We also did a lot of curbside food to go, which surprised me a little.”
When the restaurant was at its busiest this past weekend and customers had to wait for tables, the process was a little different than before.
“So on the weekend we do have someone who helps seat guests,” Rothschild-Witte said. “Rather than having people wait for their table inside the restaurant, names and numbers of the people were taken and they were instructed to wait in their cars until we called them.”
Rothschild-Witte said she was pleased with the business the restaurant did this weekend and thankful for all the support it has received.
“Everyone was wonderful, our employees and the guests,” she said. “The community has really come together to keep us going; they rallied behind us, which was amazing.”
Rothschild-Witte said she hopes more and more people continue to come in but recognizes in this situation everything is hard to predict.
The outside patio will be open when weather permits, she noted.
The Hawthorne Inn
The Hawthorne Inn had a great first week, according to owner Cathy Hancock.
“It went great,” she said. “We started out a little slow, but every day more and more people came to dine-in.”
She said the ratio for dine-in and to-go orders last week was 60/40. The restaurant will still be offering curbside while people determine what their comfort level is during this time of readjustment.
“I think as people realize that not everyone is sick and they feel safe, people will start dining in more,” said Hancock, adding the restaurant is accepting catering orders again.
The Landing
Marquart’s Landing had a “good week” given the circumstances, according to general manager Tonya Webb.
“It went and is going as good as it can,” she said. “The restaurant is only able to host about half its normal capacity.”
Webb said because staff knew the number of people they could host, there weren’t any surprises.
“Right now, I would say the amount of business between dine-in and curbside is equal,” she noted. “The curbside did slow down a bit, but that was because those people chose to dine-in instead.”
Webb added that she believes over the next couple of weeks more and more people will feel comfortable coming out and that is when she anticipates an influx of dine-in customers.
Scudder and Co.
Jerry Scudder said his first week open after being closed for a month went well.
“I can’t complain,” he said. “Saturday and Sunday were our strongest days last week.”
Scudder reported that even at its busiest the coffee shop in Downtown Washington did half the amount of business it normally does, but he is grateful to be open again.
“We are here to serve our customers again and that’s what matters,” he said. “I think once the weather is nice and people are more comfortable going out again, and more businesses start reopening, business will pick up.”
To help better serve his customers, he will now be offering more food, in addition to the pastries and bakery treats the coffee shop sells.
“On Monday, May 18, we will have breakfast sandwiches, bagels, waffles and grab and go snacks,” Scudder said.
The Creek
Don Grahl, owner of The Creek Grill and Sports Bar in Washington, said the first week of being reopen “went well” and his restaurant is adjusting to the “new normal.”
“We started out very strong at the beginning of the week, with dine-in customers,” he said. “A number of people still got to-go food too.”
He added that he’s grateful for the opportunity to serve his customers again.
While Grahl doesn’t know what the future looks like for dine-in services, he is staying positive.
“I think the amount of people who will go to dine-in somewhere is going to be dependant on the situation and what the news says,” he said. “But I think as the weather gets nicer and the patio opens up here, we will see an increase.”
Imo’s
The first week of reopening the dining room at Imo’s in Washington did not go as planned, according to General Manager Tom Specker.
“The plan was to reopen the dining room Monday, May 4, but on May 1, the franchise announced that all Imo’s would not be opening their dining rooms,” he explained. “So at this time we are still doing carryout, curbside and delivery.”
The dining room will be closed until further notice. An announcement will be made on Facebook when it reopens.
Sugarfire
Craig Mueller, owner of Sugarfire Smokehouse in Downtown Washington, reported a good first week with its dining room being open.
“We did well, but it’s hard for us to tell how that will pertain going forward,” he said. “Last week was Mother’s Day, which is historically our busiest day and the weather was nice, which affects how people come to the restaurant.”
The restaurant still did its “fair share” of to-go orders, but Mueller hopes that people continue to come into the eatery.
Miller’s Grill
Miller’s Grill in Washington reopened for dine-in services Monday, May 4, according to owner Larry Miller.
“We are slow and are doing about half of what we would normally do,” he said. “Carryout is still really popular. I’d say it’s about 60 percent dine-in and 40 percent to go.”
Miller added that his restaurant has a great setup for social distancing and that it’s easy to have the tables be in compliance with that.
“Everything else is going on as normal. People do not need a reservation unless it’s a party of seven or larger,” he said.
Dairy Delight
Dairy Delight in Washington closed its doors four weeks ago due to concerns over the coronavirus, but on May 4 the restaurant opened its doors to customers, according to owner Dan Arcobasso.
“We are only doing to-go food right now because our dine-in space is so small,” he said. “We just decided it would be best to opt out of that right now.”
Arcobasso added that his first week of being reopen went very well and he was surprised at how busy the restaurant was.
“We were extremely busy and did way more to-go orders than I had anticipated we would,” he said.
The restaurant may begin offering dine-in services in the coming weeks, but Arcobasso said he plans on taking it slow.
“I want to wait and see how Franklin County does in the next couple of weeks, and see if we get a lot more positive cases of the coronavirus,” he said. “I am truly just playing it by ear at this point.”
Editor’s Note: The Missourian was not able to contact all the restaurants in the area. Those who are not included who wish to be should email dragottok@emissourian.com.