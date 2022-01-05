Though dozens of colleges nationwide are postponing or moving classes online as COVID-19 cases surge, East Central College has not yet made plans to change instruction ahead of the spring 2022 semester.
ECC classes are scheduled to begin Jan. 18.
Washington University in St. Louis and DePaul University in Chicago have both announced that they would offer the first two weeks of spring instruction online.
Other institutions that announced online or delayed-start plans include Harvard, Stanford, the California Institute of Technology, Columbia University, Illinois State University, Temple University and Universities of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Chicago.
ECC’s COVID-19 task force is scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss changes to its protocols, according to communications director Gregg Jones.
He said the task force, which is made up of “a cross section of campus employees,” could consider recent changes to guidance coming from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which shortened its recommended quarantine time from 10 days to 5 days.
Unlike local public K-12 school districts, ECC has required masks to be worn by everyone indoors on campus, regardless of vaccination status, for the entirety of its 2021 fall semester. The policy was implemented in July 2020, and has not changed since.
In the 2021 fall semester, ECC did not report more than eight students and teachers as testing positive for COVID-19 in any of its weekly totals for students and employees. The running total of positive cases on the campus is 68, as of Dec. 15. During the Spring 2021 semester, the total number of students or employees who tested positive for the virus was 47.