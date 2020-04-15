Restrictions in state aid due to the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to hit higher education hard, and East Central College will be impacted.
Gov. Mike Parson recently announced upward of $180 million in spending restrictions in the state budget. The cuts are “to ensure a balanced state budget and the necessary funds to combat COVID-19 going forward,” he said.
Community colleges could see more than $11.6 million in cuts.
ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer told The Missourian the college expects a $420,000 budget cut due to the restrictions, which is the equivalent to one month’s worth of state aid.
“The amount will be taken from the state aid we receive and will be spread out over the next three months, or until our fiscal year ends, which is in June,” he explained.
Bauer said budget cuts are hard whether they are in the middle of the fiscal year or end, and both pose challenges.
“Our budget was built and relied on the state aid, and there are things that it is obligated to,” he said.
“We will do what we need to do to live within our means,” he added. “We are still trying to figure out how we can reduce the spending taking place in the next three months.”
Bauer added that some things have already been restricted due to COVID-19, like travel for professional development, which will help cut costs.
“We also do not know how federal stimulus funds will offset the decrease in state aid,” he said. “So we are still trying to figure out how all these things will affect the budget.”
Bauer stated it is “not in his plan” to furlough any employees at this time.
“We are able to serve our students with a quality education with support at ECC and I do not want to shortchange students,” he said. “So at this time ECC is not looking to cut costs by furloughing employees. We are looking at other ways to cut costs.”
Future Concerns
Bauer did express concern over how the virus and future budget restrictions may impact the budget.
“This could have a significant impact on next year’s fiscal budget, which starts July 1,” he said.
Funds for higher education are being revisited by the state House and Senate.
“Higher education is the discretionary portion of that budget and there could be a reduction in costs,” Bauer said.
In anticipation of this, ECC has gone back to the drawing board in determining what the environment for next year will look like.
“We have to take in account how this pandemic will affect enrollment next year,” Bauer said.
Some students may not be able to return to ECC due to financial strains the pandemic has caused and on the flip side, ECC might get an increase in enrollment from students who are no longer leaving the area for higher education, he said.
“Enrollment is going to be harder to predict this year,” he noted.
Bauer said ECC will do everything it can to provide courses and give the same quality education. He also said the college is not planning to increase its tuition at this time, even with budget concerns for next year.
“Tuition for next year was already approved to increase by 3 percent, and I do not feel we need to have any additional increases,” he said. “Our students are pulling their weight in the revenue they bring in.”
Bauer said ECC will take the same approach it has been with the state’s most recent budget cuts, which is to cut costs where it can, and defer any expenses wherever possible.
“I am looking at this situation in two parts — how we can reduce spending this year and how ECC needs to draft the budget for next year,” he said.
With many things still up in the air, Bauer, along with the rest of the world, is solving problems as they come and taking it one day at a time.