East Central College President Dr. Jon Bauer presented an interim budget plan for fiscal year 2020-21 to the board of trustees Thursday, July 2, over Zoom video conferencing.
Before presenting the budget, Bauer told the board that he would have more information on how the budget would be impacted by state withholdings related to COVID-19 and its impact on other revenue sources later this month. He said the biggest challenge this year has been accounting for the impact of the virus.
“It is important that we have an interim budget,” Bauer said. “It allows us to spend in the new fiscal year.”
The interim budget shows projected revenue for fiscal year 2020-21 of $17.4 million. The projected expenses are $17.1 million, allowing for a surplus of $294,231.
Bauer said he would like to have seen a larger surplus, and the college continues to look for ways to limit spending. To date, ECC has implemented a furlough for all full-time employees and a hiring freeze.
The furloughs are expected to save the college $433,587 in expenses. The hiring freeze will save the college $351,630, leaving $63,135 to be cut in nonpersonnel costs, he said.
In terms of enrollment, the college is projecting $5.8 million in revenue, a $613,000 decrease from last year, which Bauer said was conservative. “We have seen enrollment increases each week,” he said. “I am hopeful we can be even with last year’s enrollment.”
This Fall
Most decisions about what the fall semester will look like will be made in the coming weeks, but Bauer said the college has made some decisions about the coming semester.
ECC is offering a blend of in-person, hybrid and online courses this fall. An Instructional Task Force comprised of faculty and staff developed plans that include smaller class sizes, livestreaming options and an increased offering of fully online classes.
The task force began meeting in May to seek input from all deans, department heads and faculty, said Vice President of Academic Affairs Robyn Walter, “We plan to welcome students back to our main campus in Union, and our sites in Washington and Rolla, where instruction will be a blend of in-person and online courses.
“We will make extensive use of technology while preserving, as much as possible, the most important elements of the in-person experience.”
Walter said there will be smaller class sizes for in-person courses to promote social distancing, and some classes will not be in their usual buildings due to the class-size restriction.
In other courses, there will be a reduced number of students in the classroom, but the class will be livestreamed through Zoom for a remote option.
ECC is offering a fully online liberal studies transfer degree, and fully online Computer Information Systems (CIS) and Health Information Management (HIM) degrees and certificates for students who prefer a remote educational experience.
The college also will offer 14-week courses beginning in mid-September for students who still are unsure of what path to take for the fall semester.
Walter said faculty members will have plans in place if there is a need to move to entirely online and remote classes.
ECC will be utilizing Canvas, an online learning platform, for remote and online classes. Each course syllabi will have information regarding how that course will be held if there is a move to remote instruction.
Walter added that faculty also is developing plans if individual students must work remotely if they are quarantined or need to self-isolate. “It is important to support students during quarantine or self-isolation, so they do not feel compelled to come to campus while they are ill or not completely cleared,” she said.
College deans and faculty members also are developing plans if an instructor becomes ill and must teach remotely.
ECC’s winter session will be delivered entirely online. It begins Dec. 16 and ends Jan. 11, 2021.
Disposable masks and hand sanitizer will be available to students, visitors, faculty and staff. Students and others are encouraged to use reusable and washable face coverings. While on campus, students and employees are expected to social distance at least by 6 feet.
There will be additional designated study areas available for students who need internet and/or computer access to complete coursework while still practicing social distancing.
The college facilities crew will increase access to hand sanitizer on campus and will continue to diligently clean surfaces, officials said. Employees are asked to maintain clean working spaces to help with this effort.
Bauer will present the official budget for fiscal year 2020-21 and give an update on the upcoming semester to the ECC Board of Trustees Thursday, July 16.