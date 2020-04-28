Mercy Hospital Washington said its drive-thru respiratory clinic in Union will remain open through at least May to treat all respiratory illnesses in the community.
“This is imperative as Mercy starts to reopen to face-to-face patient visits to keep staff and patients safe,” said Dr. Michael Richardson, of Mercy Clinic Four Rivers.
“Patients should feel safe coming back into their doctor’s office knowing that all precautions have been taken to limit possible exposure to any respiratory illness,” he said.
The respiratory clinic in Union is presently open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Patients needing COVID-19 testing are reminded to call their physician to be prequalified for the test.
Eric Eoloff, hospital president, said the hospital has not had to open its forward triage area of the emergency department, but it will remain in place for now.
“We will keep the expanded triage area in place for an extended period to be certain it’s not needed,” Eoloff told The Missourian. “The concern is whether there will be a second spike in COVID-19 cases after the relaxing of stay-at-home orders and social distancing requirements. Time and people’s behavior will tell.”
As of Tuesday morning, the hospital reported a patient census of 50 patients. The Emergency Department treated 67 patients Monday.
“Our patient volumes are slowly building up again, but are still significantly down from pre-COVID levels,” Eoloff said.
Not all of the patients are COVID-19 patients.
“Since mid-March, we have treated 15 patients with COVID-19,” he said. “Nearly all of them recovered and were discharged.”
Eoloff said Mercy has 13 nurses and techs who continue to “bravely provide care” to residents at Grandview nursing home on a rotating schedule.
“We are grateful for our co-workers’ willingness to assist at Grandview,” he said. “We’re certain it’s playing a role in keeping more residents there from needing emergency care or acute care.”
More Services
Eoloff said Mercy is working through plans to reactivate more of its services to the community in May to meet a growing demand for those services.
“We believe we can safely offer more services to our patients while protecting them and our health care teams,” he said. “We want to be sure we have a sufficient amount of testing supplies and PPE on hand as we reopen some services such as imaging, and elective procedures and surgeries.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we will reopen services at a slow rate in May to be sure we have all the resources necessary to provide care compassionately and safely for every patient who entrusts care to us,” he added.
Eoloff said the community continues to be “so very generous to us, and we can’t thank everyone enough.”
He said the kindness and generosity shown are very appreciated by the staff.