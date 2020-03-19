Due to the CDC recommendation that no gatherings with 50 people or more take place for the next eight weeks to slow the spread of coronavirus, Downtown Washington Inc. is postponing several events, including:
The downtown merchant’s Thirsty Thursday event March 19;
Sunset on the Riverfront April 23; and
BBQ, Bikes & Blues Festival April 24-26.
“While there are no known cases of the coronavirus in Washington or surrounding areas, we believe it is prudent to exercise an abundance of caution and postpone these events,” said Tyler King, Downtown Washington Inc. executive director, speaking on behalf of his board of directors.
“Our Thirsty Thursday event committee is busy working on a rescheduled date,” he said. “Our BBQ, Bikes & Blues Festival will be moved to the weekend of June 5-7, and our April Sunset on the Riverfront will move to Oct. 22.”
King said he understands if the vendors and barbecue teams slated to participate in the BBQ, Bikes & Blues Festival cannot make the rescheduled event.
“If you are unable to attend . . . we understand,” he said. “If you have already paid, your payment can be fully refunded. We hope you will consider still joining us on our new dates of June 5-7.”
King said the safety and well-being of the community is a top priority and the organization is committed to keeping the public informed of event changes and updates as the situation evolves.
“We’ll continue to follow the recommendations of governmental and health authorities and we’ll be sending updates as we have them,” he said. “Thank you for your patience and understanding during this difficult time.”